Effective: 2023-01-21 23:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...During the overnight high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO