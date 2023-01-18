Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 1/21/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 1/20/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Divisional Round (Giants at Eagles)
The NFC Divisional Round opens with a Saturday night battle in Philly between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in a game with a 48.5-point total. That makes the implied score 28.0-20.5 in favor of the Eagles. For those unfamiliar, single-game...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/19/23: 3 Spreads That Stand Out
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Thursday 1/19/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Jones continues to deal with a back injury but has been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to face Orlando on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite earlier reports stating Anunoby was available to return, Toronto's forward will be held out on Saturday with a right ankle injury. Expect Thad Young to see more minutes at the forward positions while Anunoby is out.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (illness) available Friday night for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend. Our...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 1/20/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Franz Wagner (ankle) active for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner will make his 44th start this season after he was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Wagner's...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) out again for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Paul is dealing with right hip soreness. He entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and now more than 8 hours ahead of scheduled tipoff, he has been ruled out of action once again. Expect another start at the point for Damion Lee.
numberfire.com
Josh Okogie (nose) active for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie (nose) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Okogie will be active after Phoenix's guard missed one game with a nasal fracture. In 14.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Okogie to record 5.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Comments / 0