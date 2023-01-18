Read full article on original website
WordsToLiveBy
3d ago
Great job Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray! Way to keep scoundrels off our streets! Plus letting people knows what can happen to them when you don't wear your seat belts when going high speeds especially since the speed limit is already 75 mph and most traffic goes faster than that everyday! Keep up the great job! I'm behind you all the way and you give Leo's a great name! 👏 👏 👏 👏
Related
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
KSAT 12
Man fleeing from deputy after vehicle crash found with use of helicopter
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to get assistance from a police helicopter to find a driver who decided to run following a vehicle crash overnight. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Panda Drive and Marlina Drive, not far...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road. Upon...
Hallettsville Police Department: 17-year-old arrested following high-speed chase
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old following a high-speed chase. At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Hallettsville Police Department received information that the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white 2011 Escalade, heading into the Hallettsville city limits. Hallettsville police took over the pursuit of the vehicle that was travelling at speeds...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot by one of his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street. Police said...
KTSA
Two people dead, ejected from car in 100 mph police chase in Guadalupe County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after they were ejected from the car they were in during a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County. Deputies tried to pull over a Ford SUV Monday morning, but investigators say the vehicle took off after it stopped. After a chase...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
KENS 5
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.
seguintoday.com
High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others
(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Jon Abraham Ortega died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10, days after his 25th birthday.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
