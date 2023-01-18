Pritzker to world: People want ‘to get things done’ rather than bipartisanship

DAVOS, Switzerland (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker flew to Switzerland to attend the 2023 World Economic Forum on Tuesday, during which he was asked about what he felt about Democrats and Republicans working together in American politics.

“If you asked the public if they think Congress or the state should work in a bipartisan fashion, the answer is yes,” Pritzker said, according to Center Square . “What they really mean, in my view, is that they want to get things done.”

The Governor praised U.S. President Joe Biden, but added that, “We have gotten things done for the United States at the federal level under this president But the truth is, it is not enough.”

“In my state, people want to ban assault weapons. We just did that. Protect a woman’s right to choose. We just did that,” Pritzker said . “Those are not happening at the federal level and should, but we’re doing it at the state level. And it’s also true about building our economy.”

Pritzker’s presence at the global forum to “promote Illinois’ accomplishments on the world stage,” according to the Governor’s Office.

Pritzker participated in a panel with members of the U.S. Congress on energy and social policies, including the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the Reimagining Energy and Electric Vehicles Act, as well as the state’s “assault weapons” ban, and abortion expansion.

Pritzker, a billionaire himself, also declared that Americans will have to get used to living with higher inflation for a “very long time.”

“What I’m suggesting to you is that there will be a reduction and continuing reduction of inflation, but we’re not going to head to 2% in the near future,” he said. “But I do think we’re going to have to live with a slightly elevated amount of inflation. It’s just the nature of things.”

He warned against the federal government raising interest rates, according to FOX Business .

“Their aim is to bring it back down to 2%, as you know, but I have to say my expectation is that that will take a very long time and that we can’t rely on raising interest rates until that happens,” Pritzker said. “If you want to see a massive recession, that’s what it would result in.”

“My expectation is that it will not be a deep recession if there is one and that business is, though it may be moderating, we’re not going to see a major dip,” he continued. “And we’re not seeing massive job losses. In fact, there is still a huge demand for labor and that is, unfortunately, one of the things driving inflation.”

