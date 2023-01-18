ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker to world: People want ‘to get things done’ rather than bipartisanship

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QKUr_0kIjxiF900

DAVOS, Switzerland (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker flew to Switzerland to attend the 2023 World Economic Forum on Tuesday, during which he was asked about what he felt about Democrats and Republicans working together in American politics.

“If you asked the public if they think Congress or the state should work in a bipartisan fashion, the answer is yes,” Pritzker said, according to Center Square . “What they really mean, in my view, is that they want to get things done.”

The Governor praised U.S. President Joe Biden, but added that, “We have gotten things done for the United States at the federal level under this president But the truth is, it is not enough.”

“In my state, people want to ban assault weapons. We just did that. Protect a woman’s right to choose. We just did that,” Pritzker said . “Those are not happening at the federal level and should, but we’re doing it at the state level. And it’s also true about building our economy.”

Here is the list of 170 guns now banned in Illinois; more expected ‘as needed’

Pritzker’s presence at the global forum to “promote Illinois’ accomplishments on the world stage,” according to the Governor’s Office.

Pritzker participated in a panel with members of the U.S. Congress on energy and social policies, including the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the Reimagining Energy and Electric Vehicles Act, as well as the state’s “assault weapons” ban, and abortion expansion.

Pritzker, a billionaire himself, also declared that Americans will have to get used to living with higher inflation for a “very long time.”

“What I’m suggesting to you is that there will be a reduction and continuing reduction of inflation, but we’re not going to head to 2% in the near future,” he said. “But I do think we’re going to have to live with a slightly elevated amount of inflation. It’s just the nature of things.”

He warned against the federal government raising interest rates, according to FOX Business .

Study: Switch to electric vehicles could cost Illinois $4B in fuel tax revenue

“Their aim is to bring it back down to 2%, as you know, but I have to say my expectation is that that will take a very long time and that we can’t rely on raising interest rates until that happens,” Pritzker said. “If you want to see a massive recession, that’s what it would result in.”

“My expectation is that it will not be a deep recession if there is one and that business is, though it may be moderating, we’re not going to see a major dip,” he continued. “And we’re not seeing massive job losses. In fact, there is still a huge demand for labor and that is, unfortunately, one of the things driving inflation.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker says Biden classified documents ‘vastly different’ from Trump

DAVOS, Switz. (WTVO) — While two recent U.S. Presidents have been found to be in possession of classified documents at their private offices, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the two cases are “vastly different.” Last August, classified documents were discovered at former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. At the time, Pritzker said, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police officer charged again with battery of suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones. According to State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Officer Frank Fabiani was assisting with Jones’ arrest on May 14th, 2022. After Jones was handcuffed, Fabiani allegedly slammed Jones’ head into a glass window, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault weapons’ ban to 860 who sued

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported. The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Donald Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
FLORIDA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy