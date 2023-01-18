Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Police investigate Homicide outside of East El Paso Bar
UPDATE: Investigators said a 47-year-old man got into an altercation outside the bar, and he was shot. Police said he later died at the hospital. Police officials originally said the shooting took place at the bar, they now tell ABC-7 it occurred outside the bar. Authorities said the call came...
1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
KVIA
Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso
UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
KFOX 14
El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
Deputies arrest a man for allegedly resisting arrest during traffic stop in Sparks
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop in Sparks when he allegedly resisted arrest. Deputies say they were able to subdue and arrest Pedro Dominguez after he “actively resisted” arrest during a traffic stop in El Paso County on Thursday, Jan. 19. Dominguez was charged with […]
Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
DPS identifies drivers in deadly crash on US-285
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US-285 Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that 30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez, of Del Rio, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, northbound on US-285 in the left lane.
KVIA
County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
The high number of traffic fatalities in El Paso to the start of the new year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This past weekend El Paso had at least five people killed in separate traffic crashes on streets and highways. El Paso is a safe place to live but too many residents, visitors, and workers are injured or killed while driving or even just simply walking.
KFOX 14
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash involving migrants in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a crash of an overturned vehicle in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning involved migrants. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Gateway East between Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public...
San Angelo LIVE!
American Citizen High on Drugs Dies in Border Patrol Custody During Life Saving Efforts
EL PASO – Border Patrol agents removed an American Citizen walking in the middle of the roadway partially clothed near El Paso recently who appeared to be on drugs and later died despite life saving efforts by authorities. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit...
Funeral services for Chief of Police Greg Allen to be held next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be held at the Judson […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
1 person dies after being struck by vehicle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI responded to the 11145 block of Dyer early Thursday morning regarding a pedestrian vs vehicle collision. According to officials, there was one confirmed fatality. No further information has been released.
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Messages of condolences continue to pour in for a veteran who took his life after a visit to the El Paso VA Medical Center. A Go-fundme page has identified the victim as Rob Renz. It says, "Renz has left an immediate hole in his circle of loved ones and The post El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA. appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
Comments / 1