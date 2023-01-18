ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Police investigate Homicide outside of East El Paso Bar

UPDATE: Investigators said a 47-year-old man got into an altercation outside the bar, and he was shot. Police said he later died at the hospital. Police officials originally said the shooting took place at the bar, they now tell ABC-7 it occurred outside the bar. Authorities said the call came...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso

UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS identifies drivers in deadly crash on US-285

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US-285 Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that 30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez, of Del Rio, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, northbound on US-285 in the left lane.
DEL RIO, TX
KVIA

County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso

UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Chief of Police Greg Allen to be held next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be held at the Judson […]
EL PASO, TX
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Messages of condolences continue to pour in for a veteran who took his life after a visit to the El Paso VA Medical Center. A Go-fundme page has identified the victim as Rob Renz. It says, "Renz has left an immediate hole in his circle of loved ones and The post El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

