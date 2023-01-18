Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
World's Top 5 Biggest Land Based Cranes
The fifth tallest crane in our ranking is the Demag CC 8800-1 TWIN, being 768 ft (234m) high. This is a behemoth of a crawler crane with a lifting capacity of 3200 tons (2903 metric tons). The max distance of the main boom and luffing jib is up to 384 ft.(117m). This Demag crane comes equipped with 4 hoist winches, a boom derrick with 2 winches, a boom hoist, a luffing jib with 2 winches, and a slewing mechanism. The booms and jibs can be combined to create three different working configurations.
Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans
Boston Dynamics has done it once again. After demonstrating the extreme capabilities of its bipedal robot, Atlas, flawlessly executing parkour tricks, the company has now released a video where you will fall in love with the robot for doing what one hates the most—climbing down from a high platform or ladder to get the tool you need.
Futurism
People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare
In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
sciencealert.com
World's Oldest Runestone Uncovered in Norway Spells Out a Mysterious Word
Norwegian archaeologists believe they have found the world's oldest runestone inscribed almost 2,000 years ago, making it several centuries older than previous discoveries, they announced on Tuesday. The square brown sandstone rock, measuring about 30 by 30 centimeters (12 by 12 inches), was found during the excavation of an ancient...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
Joe Rogan ate hallucinogenic honey as guest revealed terrifying side effects
Joe Rogan has never shied away from trying new things, and he didn’t let a list of potentially terrifying side effects get in the way of trying hallucinogenic honey on his show.The podcast host has spoken about psychedelic drugs before and even described himself as a "psychedelic adventurer".Things took a turn for the trippy during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which featured Will Sonbuchner, also known as Sonny Side, who is best known for the Best Ever Food Review Show YouTube channel.During the interview, Sonbuchner revealed he’d brought Rogan a jar of a local delicacy from Nepal...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
Some Tesla owners find ways to drive hands-free by tricking their cars' Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, The New York Times Magazine reported.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Metal Gear’ meets reality as Marines take down AI in the most video game way possible
Art imitates reality; sometimes, every now and then, reality imitates art. All those years of Metal Gear Solid releases might have just resulted in the funniest way to ever defeat artificial intelligence. The stealth-espionage-action Metal Gear series has been one of gaming’s most successful and impactful releases to date. Highly...
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
Scientists created a wheeled robot that can smell with locust antennae
In a scientific first, researchers at Tel Aviv University built a robot that can "smell" using a biological sensor - the locust antennae. According to the makers, the robot's biological sensor sensitivity to smell is 10,000 times higher than current electronic devices. The sensor sends electrical signals in response to...
Researcher discovers unknown history behind the Voynich manuscript, the world’s most mysterious text
A researcher has made new claims about the historical journey of a centuries-old manuscript, widely considered one of the world’s most mysterious.The Voynich manuscript is significant for having a unique, indecipherable script and colourful illustrations. Its authorship and purpose has been long debated.Through carbon dating, researchers of the parchment has placed its origin in the 15th century. Scholars have traced its earliest ownership back to the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II, who bought it for 600 “ducats”, or gold coins, sometime between 1576 and 1612.Before now, its ownership in the years before being bought by Rudolf II have remained unknown.Yet,...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0