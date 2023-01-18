Joe Rogan has never shied away from trying new things, and he didn’t let a list of potentially terrifying side effects get in the way of trying hallucinogenic honey on his show.The podcast host has spoken about psychedelic drugs before and even described himself as a "psychedelic adventurer".Things took a turn for the trippy during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which featured Will Sonbuchner, also known as Sonny Side, who is best known for the Best Ever Food Review Show YouTube channel.During the interview, Sonbuchner revealed he’d brought Rogan a jar of a local delicacy from Nepal...

3 DAYS AGO