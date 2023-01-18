HOBBSVILLE – Jean Smith Hinton, 95, of 4219 Virginia Road, went to her Heavenly home while being in ECU Health Medical Center on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Gatesville on August 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Eugene and Erma Morris Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry Hinton, Sr.; her sister, Verlie Gates Franks (Roy); her brother, Wilbur Morris “Skinny” Smith (Edith); her son-in-law, Mark Anthony “Tony” Davis; and by an infant grandson, William Kyle Davis.

HOBBSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO