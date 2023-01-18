Read full article on original website
Hawks unable to overcome sluggish start against Belmont Abbey
BELMONT, NC – A sluggish opening quarter haunted the Chowan women’s basketball team against league-leading Belmont Abbey as the Hawks suffered a 66-55 setback in a Conference Carolinas contest here Monday evening. Belmont Abbey (12-3; 9-0), ranked fifth in the D2SIDA Southeast Regional poll, posted 26 points in...
R-C area prep basketball roundup
Bertie’s varsity boys continued their winning ways, pushing their record to 13-3 overall with back-to-back victories at home. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Bertie rode the hot hand of Zymiere Dempsey, who scored a game-high 31 points (24 of which came on 8-of-11 shooting from three-point range), as the Falcons routed non-conference rival Hertford County, 85-50.
Jean S. Hinton
HOBBSVILLE – Jean Smith Hinton, 95, of 4219 Virginia Road, went to her Heavenly home while being in ECU Health Medical Center on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Gatesville on August 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Eugene and Erma Morris Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry Hinton, Sr.; her sister, Verlie Gates Franks (Roy); her brother, Wilbur Morris “Skinny” Smith (Edith); her son-in-law, Mark Anthony “Tony” Davis; and by an infant grandson, William Kyle Davis.
Marian H. Miles
RICH SQUARE – Ms. Marian Jean Harrell Miles, 76 went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. She leaves behind a son, Arthur Mitchell Vann (Donna Brown Vann); a daughter, Melissa Miles Taylor (Howard Kent Taylor); two grandsons, Michael Thomas Vann and Justin Parrish; two granddaughters, Stephanie Abrams Simmons and Caitlin Elizabeth Abrams; as well as four great-grandchildren, Alex and Richard Vann, Brayden Tisdale and Kolby Parrish.
Memorial Hunt grows bigger
AHOSKIE – What started three years ago to honor the late Zane Roberts has grown into an event that attracts hunters from across the nation as well as locally. Choanoke Outfitters, which offers deer and turkey hunts and lodging in Hertford and Halifax counties, decided several years ago to host an event in memory of Zane Roberts.
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
Site revealed for new high school
JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
Gates County Sheriff’s Office charges two with pot possession
GATESVILLE – In separate cases, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office has recently arrested and charged two individuals for marijuana possession. While conducting a security check at County Market, Gatesville, on Jan. 14, deputies were alerted to an overwhelming scent of marijuana. Upon further investigation, deputies came in contact...
