newyorkalmanack.com

New York State’s Foam Ban: A Primer

Polystyrene foam is a concern for people and the environment. It is a top contributor of environmental litter and is not accepted in most recycling programs in New York State because the foam is difficult to recycle and has a low value. Covered food service providers can no longer use...
101.5 WPDH

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Millions In Unclaimed Money

New York State has already returned over $17 million of dollars in unclaimed funds in 2023. To find out if you have any unclaimed money you can check out New York State's website. Here is a look at the breakdown of unclaimed money across New York State. Whether you've recently...
wdkx.com

RG&E & New York State Announced Extending Relief Program For Customers

Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. New York State’s Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

This Week With Claudia Tenney

CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
94.3 Lite FM

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
wnypapers.com

Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban

Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Buffalo, NY
