Read full article on original website
Related
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL
newyorkalmanack.com
New York State’s Foam Ban: A Primer
Polystyrene foam is a concern for people and the environment. It is a top contributor of environmental litter and is not accepted in most recycling programs in New York State because the foam is difficult to recycle and has a low value. Covered food service providers can no longer use...
New York State Made A Ton Of Money Off Sports Gambling
New York State has reaped the benefits of legalizing online sports gambling in the state.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
What Are Some Custom License Plates New York State Turned Down?
Personalized license plates have become a popular trend. But some states may be a little more stingy than others when it comes to what they approve and don't approve of for your plates. The state of Maine was once considered the "wild, wild west of vanity license plates", where you...
New York State Has Millions In Unclaimed Money
New York State has already returned over $17 million of dollars in unclaimed funds in 2023. To find out if you have any unclaimed money you can check out New York State's website. Here is a look at the breakdown of unclaimed money across New York State. Whether you've recently...
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
wdkx.com
RG&E & New York State Announced Extending Relief Program For Customers
Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. New York State’s Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
This Week With Claudia Tenney
CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks, New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
marijuanamoment.net
New York’s First Recreational Marijuana Store Owned By A Person Harmed By Drug War Will Open Next Week, Governor Announces
The governor of New York announced on Thursday that the state’s second adult-use marijuana retailer—which will also be the first to be owned by a person previously criminalized over cannabis—will open next week. The new dispensary, which like the first currently operating one will also be located...
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
wnypapers.com
Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban
Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
New York State Announces $7.5 Million in Grants to Combat The Current Opioid Crisis
Governor Kathy Hochul announced $7.5 million in grants for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to set up low-threshold buprenorphine services to tackle opioid addiction and save lives.
Get A Fine For Smoking Marijuana In These 6 Banned Places In NY
Although smoking marijuana is legal in New York, a recently passed law that bans smoking in 6 places.
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 10