The monthly rate is going up a dollar from $10 to $11 in the US. Amazon Music Unlimited prices are going up in the US and UK, rising a dollar from $10 to $11 stateside and £10 to £11 across the pond starting on February 21, 2023. Student plans are also going up by a dollar in both regions from $5/£5 to $6/£6. That follows a move last year by Amazon to raise the prime of Music Unlimited for Prime subscribers from $8 to $9 per month or $79 to $89 annually.

1 DAY AGO