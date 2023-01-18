ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
Lisa Marie Presley on Life Support After Suffering ‘Full’ Cardiac Arrest

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday (Jan. 12). TMZ reports that paramedics were called to her Calabasas, Calif. home, where they performed CPR before she was taken to the hospital. Epinephrine was also administered "at least one time," per TMZ, and paramedics were able to regain a pulse before rushing her away.
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone

Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Will Dierks Bentley Head up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Dierks Bentley salutes one of Nashville's most important venues, the Exit/In, in his new video for "Same Ol' Me." Will he dominate the top country music videos of the week?. Bentley's new clip faces tough competition from new videos from Tyler Hubbard, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Scott, Dailey & Vincent and Dustin Lynch.
Dolly Parton Will Be Enshrined as a Funko Pop Figure

Dolly Parton's merchandise and collectibles lineup has no bounds. The singer's signature look will now be enshrined in doll form, thanks to Funko. The company — known for making square-headed collectible figurines — announced on social media that their latest design will be the "Jolene" singer, in two forms.
