J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Raymond James analyst Sam J. Darkatsh reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Fastenal Co FAST. 4Q22 adjusted EPS was $0.43 (RJE/Street $0.43/$0.42), with EBITDA $375 million vs. RJE/Street $370 million/$365 million. At a high level, better-than-expected opex leverage (driven by likely-unsustainable labor costs) offset softer-than-expected gross margins, the...
Citi analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and raised the price target from $172 to $174. The analyst updated his outlook for T-Mobile following the pre-released 4Q KPIs during Citi’s 2023 CME Conference. The more significant reduction in 4Q churn could be a...
Truist Financial TFC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results. On Thursday, Truist announced its earnings results for both the full year 2022 and the fourth-quarter 2022. The company achieved $1.30 adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28.
BMO Capital analyst John P. McNulty had an Outperform on PPG Industries, Inc PPG with a $151.00 price target. PPG posted a solid 4Q beat, exceeding most expectations with stronger-than-expected pricing and volume that, while down, was likely to be modestly better than feared. The 1Q guide was modestly below...
Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 3.32% to $102.37 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies with streaming exposure, including Walt Disney in the case of Disney+, are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are...
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
JP Morgan cut the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $190 to $180. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $133.70 in pre-market trading. Barclays raised the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $190 to $200. Barclays analyst...
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Kim Jong Un reportedly personally punished five police officers for beating up their superior officer during a departmental review. What Happened: Kim exiled five officers of the traffic corps to the coal mines for attacking a superior officer, sources in the country told Radio Free Asia. Sources told the publication...
As marijuana legalization spreads across the country, more and more people are freely enjoying smoking the plant in the comfort of their homes. Some are using it recreationally, others for medical purposes. Either way, secondhand smoke is affecting others. Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd is one of them. She is bothered by the...
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
The U.S. is preparing another major weapons package for Kyiv as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had "no doubt" Russia would emerge victorious in the war against Ukraine. What Happened: The next tranche of military support will include additional artillery, ammunition and armor, likely Stryker armored combat vehicles,...
Chinese diplomat Wang Wenbin said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. What Happened: At a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry diplomat said, "On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to stimulating peace and advancing negotiations," reported Tass.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
The chief of a group linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin said several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have defected to Russia since mid-December. What Happened: Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia," told Tass that the transitions have become "a regular occurrence in the Zaporizhzhia direction." "The...
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2023, first-quarter results on Feb. 2 and investors are fretting over the impact China production disruptions and the economic softness may have had on the quarter’s performance. What Happened: Apple ended the December quarter strong, with its higher-ever quarterly...
