J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.

14 HOURS AGO