J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year, to $3.65 billion, missing the consensus of $3.84 billion.
  • Operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased approximately 3% Y/Y, driven by a 27% decline in volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and a 1% decline in volume in Intermodal.
  • Total operating expenses constituted 92.3% of total revenue.
  • Operating margin was 7.7% and operating income for the quarter declined 13% to $281.9 million.
  • The company held $51.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2022.
  • Total debt of J.B. Hunt amounted to $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.
  • EPS of $1.92 missed the analyst consensus of $2.46.
  • The company said its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport Inc will award appreciation bonuses exceeding $8.8 million to full-time company drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office employees.
  • Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $176.40 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

