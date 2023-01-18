ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

$1.6M to be used for road repairs in Petoskey

PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Petoskey has put aside $1.6 million for two mayor projects planned for later this year. The two projects include repairs on Porter and Maple streets, as well as a reconstruction of Bridge Street. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City Main Street announces 2023 events

BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Main Street has announced a series of scheduled events for 2023. All events will be held according to up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations at the time of the events. For more information about events happening in Boyne City, the Boyne City Main Street...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

City of Grayling looking to purchase vacant property

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Grayling is looking at the possibilities of purchasing vacant property within the city for a future project. The city is looking to buy the former Grayling Regional Chamber of Commerce building. Another story: Debate continues over 18 acres of vacant land in Gaylord.
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elmwood Township commission delays vote on possible wellness center

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The fate of a former ski hill in Leelanau County was in the hands of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night. The commission could've voted on a special use permit to develop a wellness resort on top of the Timberlee property, but instead, decided to delay the decision.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into rental complex

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commissioners had a packed agenda full of items related to parking, affordable housing, the new senior center and the Traverse City Film Festival. Commissioners took a step to provide additional affordable housing downtown. Another story: Traverse City moves closer...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tip-Up Town festival begins in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tip-Up Town USA is one of Michigan's largest and longest-running winter festivals and activities kicked off on Thursday. Some events require a little more snow and ice on the ground, which means there could be some changes to the schedule. Another story: Tip-Up Town festival...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lake Michigan shipwreck fragment emerges on Leelanau coast

LELAND, MI — Shifting sandbars along the Leelanau County coast have uncovered a piece of wreckage which a northern Michigan diver believes is the remains of a schooner that sank in the treacherous Manitou Passage 150 years ago. Chris Roxburgh, a Traverse City scuba diver, is convinced the wreckage...
LELAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

3 northern Michigan students nominated to attend military academies

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three students from Petoskey and Traverse City have been nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow to attend military academies. The following students were nominated by Senator Stabenow:. Aden Newman, from Petoskey, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Jack Prichard, from Traverse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI

