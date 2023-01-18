ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck G55
3d ago

From all that has happened, I’d say it’s way past time to fix it. There obviously needs to be a whole new set of administrators put in place. It’s time to “clean house” from the top down.

Silicon Valley

Blocked calls may keep Californians from benefits they need. New bill would fix that

When contacting people regarding social service programs, counties would not be able to use blocked numbers under a new bill proposed in the California Legislature this year. From Assemblymember Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, the bill would require calls made by counties or on behalf of counties to an applicant or recipient of a social services benefits program to be made using a displayed number. A majority use blocked, or masked, numbers, her office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hstoday.us

Biden Approves Increase in Disaster Assistance for California

FEMA announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to California by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, beginning on Dec. 27, 2022 and continuing. Under the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Property Taxpayers Have a Bill of Rights

In Part 14 of Division 1 of the California Revenue and Taxation Code, there Is the Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. Revenue and Taxation Code Section 5900 provides that the act is known as “The Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights.”. Section 5901 includes four legislative findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Unique Provisions of California’s Code of Civil Procedure

California’s Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) has a number of intriguing preliminary provisions, many of which were enacted in 1872, as the CCP was one of California’s original four Codes. For example, CCP Section 21 divides judicial remedies into two classes: actions and special proceedings. CCP Section 22...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin

The original story can be read here. Gov. Gavin Newsom knows that the public’s patience on homelessness is wearing thin and is squabbling with local officials over what to do. Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

California Is in for a Flood Insurance Wake-Up Call

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. California has nearly seen the last of the relentless sequence of storms that inundated the state since late December, leading to tens of thousands of evacuations, at least 20 deaths, and an estimated $1 billion in damages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of one post office in California due to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Planada Post Office is currently not providing mail or retail service to customers in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE

