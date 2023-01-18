Read full article on original website
Chuck G55
3d ago
From all that has happened, I’d say it’s way past time to fix it. There obviously needs to be a whole new set of administrators put in place. It’s time to “clean house” from the top down.
Reply
2
Related
Opinion: As Recession Looms, California’s Unemployment Insurance Must Be Fixed
California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now — a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
Silicon Valley
Blocked calls may keep Californians from benefits they need. New bill would fix that
When contacting people regarding social service programs, counties would not be able to use blocked numbers under a new bill proposed in the California Legislature this year. From Assemblymember Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, the bill would require calls made by counties or on behalf of counties to an applicant or recipient of a social services benefits program to be made using a displayed number. A majority use blocked, or masked, numbers, her office said.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
An Auto Insurance Crisis Is Looming In California
These big name providers are on the verge of cancelling policies with California drivers.
Californians hurt by winter storms can apply for emergency tax relief
(The Center Square) - California residents and business owners negatively impacted by the state’s winter storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from penalties and late payment interest. “California is moving with the urgency this moment demands, rapidly bringing support to Californians recovering from the devastating impact of...
Study: CA Ranks Second for Residents Spending the Most Income on Rent
If you’re paying rent be it a home, apartment, or condo, you already know it’s sky high, and making ends meet is tough. From utility bills, groceries, and other incidentals, it’s a wonder you have anything left over. You’re not dreaming. New research has found the...
hstoday.us
Biden Approves Increase in Disaster Assistance for California
FEMA announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to California by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, beginning on Dec. 27, 2022 and continuing. Under the...
That weird-looking debit card with the bear on it? It’s a legit ‘gift’ from California | Opinion
“It looked like a scam to me. I almost threw it away.”
Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
californiaglobe.com
California Property Taxpayers Have a Bill of Rights
In Part 14 of Division 1 of the California Revenue and Taxation Code, there Is the Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. Revenue and Taxation Code Section 5900 provides that the act is known as “The Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights.”. Section 5901 includes four legislative findings...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom says 95% of Texans pay more than Californians in taxes. But is he correct?
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proclaimed that “95% of Texans pay higher taxes than Californians.”. But is that true? Some Sacramento Bee sleuthing concludes that, well, Newsom’s statement cannot be independently verified. Asked to provide a source for the assertion, Newsom’s office cited a 2018 study by the Institute...
Here's what the tax deadline extension means for Californians
With all the rain, flooding and landslides, California has been through a lot. But some residents can get a little break on their tax deadlines.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
How much longer does the $2.04B Powerball winner from California have to come forward?
It's been more than two months since a Powerball ticket sold in Altadena matched all six winning numbers. Where is the lucky winner?
californiaglobe.com
Unique Provisions of California’s Code of Civil Procedure
California’s Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) has a number of intriguing preliminary provisions, many of which were enacted in 1872, as the CCP was one of California’s original four Codes. For example, CCP Section 21 divides judicial remedies into two classes: actions and special proceedings. CCP Section 22...
KCRA.com
Were you told you owe taxes on California inflation relief payments? Here's what to do about it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you received a letter in the mail stating you owe taxes on your Middle Class Tax Refund even though you have yet to actually receive the California inflation relief payment? You're not the only one. A Sacramento County husband and wife reached out to KCRA...
California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin
The original story can be read here. Gov. Gavin Newsom knows that the public’s patience on homelessness is wearing thin and is squabbling with local officials over what to do. Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to...
Gizmodo
California Is in for a Flood Insurance Wake-Up Call
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. California has nearly seen the last of the relentless sequence of storms that inundated the state since late December, leading to tens of thousands of evacuations, at least 20 deaths, and an estimated $1 billion in damages.
Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post Office
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of one post office in California due to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Planada Post Office is currently not providing mail or retail service to customers in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in the area.
Comments / 9