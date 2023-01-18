Read full article on original website
'I am ashamed and embarrassed': South Carolina senator apologizes after being ticketed
S.C. — Above Video: Your Monday Morning Headlines. South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis is apologizing after being ticketed in the early hours of Jan. 1. The senator was leaving a gathering on New Year's Eve when he pulled over after he “recognized he should not be driving,” according to a statement sent from his office to WJCL 22.
Parents react to departure of Richland Two superintendent
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local leaders and parents are speaking on the alleged dysfunction that led to the resignation of Richland Two Superintendent. On Tuesday night, after hours of meeting, the board and Dr. Baron Davis agreed that he would step away from the position. This comes after months of controversy within the district.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility
Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
Our daughter found a home at New College. Leave it be | Letters
DeSantis moves to shift New College toward conservatism | Jan. 7. Our daughter attends New College of Florida, where she found a home with kindred spirits. Since its founding in 1960, New College has become a nationally recognized honors institution attracting exceptional students from across the nation. New College is a hidden gem in the State University System of Florida, with a charter and distinctive methodology that have provided a path to advanced careers and public service founded in the freedom of thought. While additional resources to improve the physical environment would surely be appreciated, the institution has been successful and does not need a makeover. If Florida needs a “classical college” in the model of Hillsdale College, a small private Christian school in Michigan, we can simply build a new school, as we did with Florida Polytechnic Institute. This surely looks like a case of the bully seeing the geeks having something they like, and taking it away because he can. This is shameful.
Florida lawmaker weighs expanding controversial 'Don't Say Gay' law to middle schoolers
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she would support expansions to the state's 'Parental Rights in Education' law for middle schoolers.
McMaster vowed to keep USC-owned island in SC hands. Will lawmakers spend $1.25M to help?
Funding for Pritchards Island isn’t listed in the governor’s executive budget. But there’s a reason for that, his office says.
9 Great Places to Retire by the Beach
If thoughts of the beach send you into a dreamy state, consider the following U.S. cities and towns when you’re ready to retire. Offering everything from affordable housing to an excellent quality of life, they prove that seaside living can be attainable with a bit of planning. And moving...
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
21 Charming Small Towns in South Carolina You Need to Visit (2023)
There’s a feeling of something rich about South Carolina. Its weather is seamlessly pleasant all year round, a patch of the country that you can return to whenever it calls. Charleston on the coast is a historic blend of pastel-colored buildings and rich culture, Colombia a city that brims with Southern charm.
Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?
Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
‘Zero to hero’: Upstate motivational speaker takes intentionality message to schools and colleges
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Mentoring Month, a time to recognize the positive effects of mentorship for both children and adults. Research shows kids with a mentor are almost 60% more likely to earn higher grades, and almost seven out of 10 adults with a mentor are more productive in their jobs.
The DeSantis administration's ban on AP African American studies 'is eroding traditional public education' in Florida, state school board member says
The Florida Department of Education said the course is "inexplicably contrary to Florida law" and it "significantly lacks educational value."
