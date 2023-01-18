At CES 2023 earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A14 5G as its first Galaxy A model of the year. The company is readying at least a couple more devices in this lineup for launch in the coming months. The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are expected to arrive in March, if not earlier. Both devices have appeared in multiple leaks in the past, and have also picked up a few certifications and regulatory approvals. The former has now cleared the FCC certification process as well.

