Android Headlines
Google updates its Find my Device app with Material You redesign
Google debuted a new official design language for Android with the launch of Android 12 in 2021. Dubbed Material You, it brought a much-needed UI overhaul to the world’s most popular mobile operating system. The company has since been updating all of its first-party Android apps with the new design, taking its own sweet time for it. Find my Device is the latest Google app to get the Material You makeover.
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 series may launch globally on February 3, retail boxes appear
The Vivo X90 series may launch globally on February 3. This information comes from Paras Guglani, a tipster, who also shared retail boxes of both the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. You can check those images out in the gallery below the article. The Vivo X90 flagship series may...
Android Headlines
Spotify asks EU for “swift and decisive” action against Apple monopoly
Spotify and seven other companies have written a letter to the European Commission to complain against the Apple monopoly and its strategies for curbing competition. These companies believe that Apple is benefiting from an unfair advantage and ask for “swift and decisive” actions. The music streaming company filed...
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone January security patch brings Nothing X app
We’re all wondering when Nothing is going to launch Nothing OS 1.5 to the Nothing Phone (1) AKA Android 13. While the latest update coming to the phone doesn’t bring the sought-after upgrade, but it brings a neat addition for Ear (1) users. The latest update brings the Nothing X app, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
This is how much the Moto G53 will cost once it arrives
A new report has just revealed how much will the Motorola Moto G53 cost once it arrives. As most of you know, the Moto G53 launch is right around the corner, and we’ve seen quite a few rumors and leaks lately. Well, a new report shares not only the...
Android Headlines
Hands-on: The GeForce NOW Ultimate plan is worth the money
NVIDIA has begun the rollout of features for its new GeForce NOW Ultimate plan powered by the RTX 4080 SuperPOD, and I’ve gotten some early hands-on time with it prior to today’s public release. While an extra $19.99 a month, or $99.99 every six months seems like a lot of money (it kind of is), you are getting what you pay for.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A34 5G passes through FCC on its way to launch
At CES 2023 earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A14 5G as its first Galaxy A model of the year. The company is readying at least a couple more devices in this lineup for launch in the coming months. The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are expected to arrive in March, if not earlier. Both devices have appeared in multiple leaks in the past, and have also picked up a few certifications and regulatory approvals. The former has now cleared the FCC certification process as well.
Android Headlines
Instagram introduces 'Quiet Mode' & more new features
Instagram is always adding some new features to make the experience better (well, most of them do). The company just unveiled some new features that will definitely help if you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by the platform. Instagram added a new quiet mode along with some other additions, according to Engadget.
Android Headlines
Telegram Premium: Everything you need to know
Telegram is one of the most popular messaging platforms out there next to Slack and WhatsApp. It eventually revealed its premium-tier subscription plan, and it brings some neat features to make the money worth it. Thes features range from useful to decorative, and they should appeal to avid Telegramers. The...
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue arrives on Android, costs $11 a month
Twitter Blue is now available on Android. The subscription service comes to Android devices over a month after it launched on iOS and the web. It costs the same $11 per month on Android as on iOS. Blue is available at $8 a month through the Twitter web. Twitter launched...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 series may not see a price hike in the US after all
It was reported yesterday that Samsung may increase the Galaxy S23 price by at least $100 across the board from last year. But that doesn’t seem to be true. A leaked carrier document reveals that the new flagships will cost the same as the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S23...
Android Headlines
HONOR coming to MWC 2023; Magic Vs & new flagships expected
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona will kick off on February 27. HONOR is one of the companies that will participate, according to the GSM Association’s website. HONOR is expected to announce a global variant of the Magic Vs at MWC 2023, but that’s not all, its flagships are likely coming too.
Android Headlines
Razer just made the Kishi V2 controller infinitely more useful
The Razer Kishi V2 just became even better than it already was, thanks to new compatibility with touch-only games. Last year, Razer launched the second version of its highly praised Kishi mobile controller. The updated design was not only more comfortable to hold, but it also opened up use to more phones.
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
Android Headlines
Samsung shows off a 360-degree folding device
Samsung may have a new type of foldable smartphone in the works. The company’s display manufacturing arm Samsung Display showed off a 360-degree folding device at CES 2023 earlier this month. Called the Flex In & Out, the prototype display and hinge can rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to fold the device both inward and outward.
Android Headlines
Nokia C12 is a new Android Go phone with a removable battery
A new Android Go phone is here, and its name is the Nokia C12. This is a budget smartphone, of course, as it comes with the Android Go edition pre-installed. Speaking of which, it’s the Android 12 Go edition, just to be clear. The Nokia C12 is here with...
Android Headlines
Android 13 is live for Galaxy S10 Lite in the US
It may have taken longer than expected but, at long last, Android 13 is available for Samsung‘s Galaxy S10 Lite in the US. The “Lite” flagship is picking up the big Android update stateside nearly two months after the rollout began in international markets. The update brings a plethora of goodies that are part and parcel of the new Android version as well as the Korean firm’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
In this article, we’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro. We’ve already compared the iPhone 14 Pro Max with Huawei’s best offering at the moment, and it’s time to see how the ‘Plus’ model compares. Both of these smartphones are quite large, so if you’re into more compact devices, these two probably won’t interest you. Both of these phones are quite compelling, but they are notably different.
Android Headlines
Password sharing will soon be possible with a new Netflix subscription plan
A new Netflix subscription plan, which is coming soon, will make it possible for users to share their account passwords. According to the available report, this plan will be available to the public in the first quarter of 2023. This plan will come in handy for users who wish to share their accounts with someone who is not a member of their household.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 users annoyed with Google over shattered glass issue
A while back, it was reported that the camera glass on some Pixel 7 units is shattering for no apparent reason. There were quite a few complaints on Reddit, amongst other places. Well, it seems like the Pixel 7 users are quite annoyed with Google at this point over the shattered glass issue, as the company is not taking responsibility.
