30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man
Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
