Man, 30, accused of burglary at popular pub on Staten Island, several drug incidents

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Related
Paralyzed Staten Island woman files civil suit in horrific crash after jury acquits ex-boyfriend of top charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone, who was paralyzed from the neck down in a 2020 crash, is seeking damages from the man deemed responsible for her injuries. Robert Mustari, 50, was found guilty by a jury two...
Man shot trying to stop shoplifters in Midtown: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group of guys from shoplifting in Midtown, police said. A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store. Police said an […]
Accused ring leader in ‘New Dorp nightmare’ kidnap-torture case pleads guilty, along with female co-defendant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who authorities have dubbed the ring leader in an alleged kidnap and torture case in New Dorp entered a guilty plea this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Luis Garcia, then 49, of Stapleton, is the fifth individual to take responsibility for...
NYPD: Knifepoint robbery reported at bagel shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a suspect in a knifepoint robbery of a bagel shop in Stapleton on Wednesday night. The incident was reported at around 6:45 p.m. at 374 Van Duzer St., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD: Staten Island raid nets 9 guns, hundreds of bullets, silencers, scopes; man, 42, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they confiscated a stash of assault-style weapons and other guns from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston on Jan. 12 around 5 p.m. as part of a continuing investigation, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses
An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested after 74-year-old woman found bound, murdered on UWS
NEW YORK - The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrest after a 74-year-old woman was found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side. Police say they have arrested Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, and burglary in connection to the death of Maria Hernandez on Wednesday.
NYPD identifies man, 75, who died in crash near his home on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mario Parisi was driving about a block from his home in Huguenot when his car careened out of control and overturned, leading to his death on Wednesday, according to police. The 75-year-old man was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze when he...
Police: Man, 44, was living in N.J. apartment for months with girlfriend’s decomposed body
A 44-year-old man has been arrested weeks after the decomposed body of his girlfriend, who had apparently been dead for months, was found in a garbage bag in the Trenton apartment they shared. David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with desecration of human remains, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said...
Suspects sought in knifepoint home invasion for clothing in Upper Manhattan apartment
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted in a home invasion robbery in Upper Manhattan last month, authorities said Friday.
Off-duty officer robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn; suspects on the loose
An off-duty NYPD traffic officer was robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn early Thursday morning, police say.
SILive.com
Staten Island man charged in antisemitic assault in Brooklyn now headed to trial: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Springville man charged in an alleged antisemitic attack in Brooklyn refused a plea deal Wednesday, following a rally outside the courthouse where the hearing took place, according to reports. Authorities said Suleiman Othman first approached Blake Zavadsky in December of 2021, on the...
NYPD: 2 wanted for stealing refrigerators, other household items in Brooklyn apartments
Two men are wanted for multiple robberies across Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
Man accused of arson at family’s Staten Island home after crashing into business takes guilty plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man’s botched arson attempt at the home of his ex-wife and two children in Stapleton will cost him four years in prison, according to a plea agreement reached this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Anthony Imafidon, 45, of the 100 block...
Man dies after being pushed onto tracks by ex-con Andre Boyce at NYC subway stop
A 34-year-old man died early Friday after being pushed by an ex-con onto the tracks at an Upper West Side subway station, police said. The straphanger cracked his head at the 96th Street Station after getting shoved during an argument just before 2 a.m., cops said. EMS rushed the man, whose name was not released pending family notification, to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Cops took a 28-year-old man, identified as Andre Boyce, into custody, police sources said. Boyce was charged with manslaughter. He has a history of mental health calls with the department, sources said. Boyce was released from prison in March of last year after serving nearly seven years in Sing Sing Correctional Facility for attempted robbery, state Department of Corrections records show. He was under post-release supervision until May 2026, according to the DOC records. He also was locked up in 2012 for another attempted robbery for a year before being released on parole, the records show.
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied. Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side. According to police,...
Door-To-Door Solicitor Indicted In Ocean County Stabbing Death
JACKSON – A Laurence Harbor resident has been indicted for manslaughter after stabbing a man during a fight that broke out while he was going door-to-door soliciting business, police said. Michael Tsamas, 33, was indicted on the charges of Aggravated Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose,...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2