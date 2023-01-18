ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Xenia police searching for 16-year-old shooting suspect

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsZy7_0kIjuAos00

XENIA — Xenia Police say they’re looking for a teenage boy accused of shooting at least two people on Monday.

Police responded to the 400 block of E. Second Street around 3:10 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they located a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl who had been shot.

The two people were transported to an area hospital from the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

During their investigation, police learned that prior to the shooting, there was verbal altercation between two groups of people. Witnesses said a some point, a man, later identified as 16-year-old Shawn Strickland, allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot at several people, including the injured man and teen girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmDlt_0kIjuAos00

Strickland ran away from the scene after the incident.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against Strickland with the Greene County Juvenile Court, according to a release from Xenia Police. A warrant charging Strickland with eight counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and four counts of discharged of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises has been obtained by police.

News Center 7 was on scene Monday evening while police investigated the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Strickland’s whereabouts is asked to call Greene Central Communications at (937) 372-9901. Anyone with information about the incident can Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623

News Center 7′s policy would normally keep us from identifying an underage suspect, but since police are actively searching for Strickland and have released his name and image, we’ve made the decision to name his as well.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder

BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD seeking details on suspicious person

WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy