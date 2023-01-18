Xenia police searching for 16-year-old shooting suspect

XENIA — Xenia Police say they’re looking for a teenage boy accused of shooting at least two people on Monday.

Police responded to the 400 block of E. Second Street around 3:10 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they located a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl who had been shot.

The two people were transported to an area hospital from the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

During their investigation, police learned that prior to the shooting, there was verbal altercation between two groups of people. Witnesses said a some point, a man, later identified as 16-year-old Shawn Strickland, allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot at several people, including the injured man and teen girl.

Strickland ran away from the scene after the incident.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against Strickland with the Greene County Juvenile Court, according to a release from Xenia Police. A warrant charging Strickland with eight counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and four counts of discharged of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises has been obtained by police.

News Center 7 was on scene Monday evening while police investigated the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Strickland’s whereabouts is asked to call Greene Central Communications at (937) 372-9901. Anyone with information about the incident can Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623

News Center 7′s policy would normally keep us from identifying an underage suspect, but since police are actively searching for Strickland and have released his name and image, we’ve made the decision to name his as well.

