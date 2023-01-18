ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
Battalion chief: Fire leaves 1 unit of a building uninhabitable

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nobody was injured in a fire that started this morning on the ground floor of one of the four units of a building in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said. Fifteen firefighters and two fire chiefs responded to the fire at 11:46...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 20

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CHINS, Jan. 19, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to the...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 18, Fairview Road, CCSO. A maroon 2004 Chevrolet Silverado...
Gillette Police: One of two teenagers reported missing Jan. 18 located

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A teenage girl who reportedly went missing yesterday evening has been found, but a runaway boy who she was seen with is still missing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police were notified of the incident by a 36-year-old woman around 6 p.m. on Jan....
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 17, Echeta Road, GPD. An adult woman was transported...
Campbell County divorces through January 18

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 4 through Jan 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Theresa...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 20

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell library teen room will close for 2 weeks

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library will need to close the Teen Room from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 for carpet replacement, the library announced this morning. The carpet replacement follows the water main break that occurred Sept. 19, 2022. During the closure, teens are welcome to...
Obituaries: Case; Hart; Morgan; Meister; Wasserberger

Jeremiah David Case: June 11, 1983 — January 11, 2023. Jeremiah David Case was born on June 11, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming. He was joyful with a big personality who loved his family dearly and was always ready for the next big adventure in life. His soul loved the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming and he always talked about going to go explore the mountain wilderness of Alaska someday. His life was diverse and abundant which made him a captivating story teller. He could help anyone through a difficult time because he had the ability to find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. He was the type of guy that made friends quickly and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a “hand”, a cowboy through and through, he also developed skills in carpentry and operating heavy equipment.
Campbell school board meeting Tuesday will include aquatic center update

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees’ meetings Jan. 24 will include a website committee update, review and approval of the district’s technology plan, and a presentation from the Aquatic Center design team regarding the center’s foundation. The meetings take place at the...
Burrito fundraiser raises over $1K for family of Brian Harris ￼￼

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A local baker’s fundraising effort to help the family of a recently deceased man has concluded with over $1,000 raised. Megan Aalbers, the baker who took it upon herself to sell breakfast burritos to raise money to help Billy Harris whose son, Brian, died on New Year’s Eve, said she couldn’t say exactly how much was raised out of respect for the Harris family’s wishes.
Wyoming association to offer free ham radio classes

GILLETTE, Wyo. — NE Wyoming Amateur Radio Association, or NEWARA, will teach free ham radio classes in February and March for people who wish to become amateur radio technicians, according to a flier. The classes will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to...
(PHOTOS) Gillette teams eager to test robotics skills in Iowa championship

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It takes dedication and skill to build a robot. It takes even more effort to build a robot that can beat dozens of its peers. In just a couple of months, Campbell County School District will send several teams of students to compete in an international championship where they’ll compete with about 100 teams of their peers.
Obituaries: Mavis Kannegieter

Mavis Kannegieter: April 1, 1936 — January 16, 2023. Celebration of Life for Mavis Kannegieter, 86 of Gillette, will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dan Holden and Pastor Dan Kuno officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Mavis passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Campbell County Health.
