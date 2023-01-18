ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants

The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

CeeDee Lamb’s treatment of Brett Maher proves Cowboys shouldn’t be switching kickers

Video footage showed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comforting Brett Maher after his rough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys won their first road playoff game in 30 years after they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Their lead was large enough that Brett Maher’s bad game was essentially a non-factor. Maher missed his four-of-five extra point attempts in the game, which prompted the question of will the Cowboys find a new kicker for their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have stood behind Maher after his bad game.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
FanSided

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Top NFL picks and predictions today for Sunday divisional round games

Following Saturday’s postseason action we cap off the NFL playoffs divisional round with two marquee matchups on Sunday. The day gets started with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of two AFC division champions and is followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Dallas Cowboys for the second straight postseason. While we have plenty of NFL betting content for you, here’s our best bets for these two Sunday matchups:
FanSided

Cowboys vs 49ers: Here’s who experts think will win

49ers? Dallas Cowboys? One of those teams is going to move on to have a chance to play into the Super Bowl. Here’s who the experts think it’ll be. This one could be the game of the weekend. If you believe the lines, it’s the game that is anticipated to be closest, with the San Francisco 49ers sitting as a three-to-four-point favorite over the Dallas Cowboys with most sportsbooks throughout the week.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Patriots legend would return to New England if Tom Brady does too

Modern Patriots legend Devin McCourty was asked about a return to New England for 2023 and he’d be up for it if another legend returns too: Tom Brady. Since being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots out of Rutgers in 2010, Devin McCourty has enjoyed immense success. He’s been a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and won three Super Bowls when Tom Brady helmed the offense. But now his time with the team who drafted him could be nearing its end.
FanSided

Watch: Giants-Eagles delayed for hilariously weird reason in first quarter

On the same day when the Giants had no water at their hotel, more mishaps in Philadelphia went down with an early game delay against the Eagles. It was quite a day for the New York Giants as they were on the road for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Things began at the team’s hotel in Philadelphia which had no water due to an issue with a pipe when the players and coaches woke up on Saturday. That was eventually resolved.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

