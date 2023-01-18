Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid have heated exchange on sidelines after injury
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleaded with head coach Andy Reid to go back in the game after suffering an ankle injury against the Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes did not want to be sidelined because of an ankle injury and he let Andy Reid know it. It wasn’t hard to read the...
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury. It’s like the scene written right from the movies. The dream quarterback gets injured right before the big game. It couldn’t have been written any worse for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Fans watched as Patrick Mahomes wobbled to the...
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
CeeDee Lamb’s treatment of Brett Maher proves Cowboys shouldn’t be switching kickers
Video footage showed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comforting Brett Maher after his rough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys won their first road playoff game in 30 years after they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Their lead was large enough that Brett Maher’s bad game was essentially a non-factor. Maher missed his four-of-five extra point attempts in the game, which prompted the question of will the Cowboys find a new kicker for their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have stood behind Maher after his bad game.
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
Eagles elevate veteran ahead of Divisional Round game versus Giants
The hour approaches. As the Philadelphia Eagles put a bow on Friday’s workday in preparation for Saturday’s Divisional Round clash versus the hated New York Giants, they also announce that they’re tweaking their roster one more time. According to an official announcement by the team, veteran safety...
Top NFL picks and predictions today for Sunday divisional round games
Following Saturday’s postseason action we cap off the NFL playoffs divisional round with two marquee matchups on Sunday. The day gets started with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of two AFC division champions and is followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Dallas Cowboys for the second straight postseason. While we have plenty of NFL betting content for you, here’s our best bets for these two Sunday matchups:
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
3 best early contenders to trade for Derek Carr in 2023 offseason
Derek Carr could make one of these three quarterback-desperate teams better upon arrival. With Derek Carr on his way out of Las Vegas, do not be shocked if he is dealt in the coming weeks. The long-time starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders will have to commence the second...
Cowboys vs 49ers: Here’s who experts think will win
49ers? Dallas Cowboys? One of those teams is going to move on to have a chance to play into the Super Bowl. Here’s who the experts think it’ll be. This one could be the game of the weekend. If you believe the lines, it’s the game that is anticipated to be closest, with the San Francisco 49ers sitting as a three-to-four-point favorite over the Dallas Cowboys with most sportsbooks throughout the week.
James Bradberry painfully reminding Giants what they’re missing
Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was cut by the Giants. His performance in the NFC Divisional Round was all about showing them what they’re missing. Saturday’s matchup between the Eagles and Giants was personal for cornerback James Bradberry. A year ago he was a member of New York’s defense....
The NFL also thought Tom Brady’s slide tackle attempt was a dirty play
The NFL agreed with fans who thought Tom Brady attempting a slide tackle against the Cowboys was a dirty play, fining the Bucs quarterback. Tom Brady got away with a red card tackle on the field against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game. The NFL didn’t let him off the hook entirely.
Best NFL prop bets today (CeeDee Lamb in line for big divisional round)
Sunday’s postseason action pits four of the most high powered offenses in the entire league with the Buffalo Bills welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals to Western New York and the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. We have plenty of full game betting content for you here, but this...
Patriots legend would return to New England if Tom Brady does too
Modern Patriots legend Devin McCourty was asked about a return to New England for 2023 and he’d be up for it if another legend returns too: Tom Brady. Since being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots out of Rutgers in 2010, Devin McCourty has enjoyed immense success. He’s been a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and won three Super Bowls when Tom Brady helmed the offense. But now his time with the team who drafted him could be nearing its end.
Epic Chiefs D-line postgame interview oozes supreme confidence (Video)
The Chiefs defensive line sounds more than ready to extend their playoff run based on a postgame interview featuring Frank Clark and Chris Jones. You can’t win a Super Bowl without belief and confidence. The Chiefs defensive line is absolutely oozing with both at exactly the right moment. Following...
Wild Twitter conspiracy claims Arden Key injured Patrick Mahomes on purpose
After Arden Key fell on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, some on Twitter tried to push the idea that the Jaguars DE injured the Chiefs QB on purpose. Injuries happen in football games. It’s the reality of a game with physical tackling like football. But some tackles result in injuries by accident and some tackles result in injuries by design.
Watch: Giants-Eagles delayed for hilariously weird reason in first quarter
On the same day when the Giants had no water at their hotel, more mishaps in Philadelphia went down with an early game delay against the Eagles. It was quite a day for the New York Giants as they were on the road for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Things began at the team’s hotel in Philadelphia which had no water due to an issue with a pipe when the players and coaches woke up on Saturday. That was eventually resolved.
Everything Patrick Mahomes said about ankle injury after Chiefs win
The Patrick Mahomes injury scared every Chiefs fan in the world but the QB offered some optimism about his status in his postgame interview. Even on basically one leg, Patrick Mahomes was able to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Divisional Round win and punch a fifth-straight ticket to the AFC Championship Game.
