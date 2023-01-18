Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Rains out, winds in: High Wind Warnings issued for much of SoCal early in the week
LOS ANGELES - After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week. The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 1:22PM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50. * WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and Coachella Valley. * WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree. limbs could be blown down and a...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Cold, windy conditions in the forecast for Fontana
The weather will be cold and windy in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Jan. 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
LA County captures 33 billion gallons of rain from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday.That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with water for a year, according to the county. The stormwater was captured within the "first few months of our winter storm season," according to Mark Pestrella."This is great news for the county and the region," Pestrella said. "We're working with our water partners to increase the region's capacity to capture, clean and conserve stormwater runoff, while investing with equity in communities through the Safe Clean Water Program."The program, adopted by voters in 2018 through Measure W, aims to increase local water supply by capturing stormwater and improving water quality.Approximately 98% of stormwater runoff collected from the San Gabriel River and Rio Hondo Channel is conserved, according to officials.The county Public Works Department operates 14 major dams and 620 miles of rivers and flood control channels.
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
'Extremely dangerous' conditions on Mt. Baldy prompt warning to even the most experienced hikers
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Two hikers who fell to their deaths amid icy, winter weather conditions on Mt. Baldy and an increase in rescue missions are prompting an urgent warning from authorities to other hikers — even the most experienced ones — considering making the trek. According...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Mobile Home in Jurupa Valley
A fire damaged a mobile home in Jurupa Valley Friday and eight people were displaced, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 2800 block of Armstrong Road at 5:13 a.m. contained the flames in about 40 minutes, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Red Cross was requested to assist two...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Falls Below Four Percent at Year-End
With gains throughout the regional economy, Riverside County’s unemployment rate ended 2022 below 4%, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 3.7%, compared to 4.2% in November. According to figures, the December rate was...
mynewsla.com
Groundbreaking Set for Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration Project
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Thursday to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially those...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Significantly Damages Riverside Home, Displacing Occupants
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused major damage, displacing the five occupants, none of whom were injured, officials said Friday. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at 983 W. La Cadena Drive, adjacent to Interstate 215, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Two Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway
A person was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday in a crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard,...
New project will improve traffic flow at 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona
The 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona will be closed periodically on weekends, with some lanes closed at night during the week, as work starts to improve the flow of traffic.
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal
(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire. Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
