Corona, CA

mynewsla.com

Authorities Arrest 18-Year-Old on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The incident happened on Nov. 24, 2022 in the 32600 block of Mission Trail in Lake Elsinore. Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and upon arrival discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
menifee247.com

Quail Valley man charged with attempted murder

Following a two-month investigation, a Menifee man was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 24 incident. On that day in November, deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32600 block of Mission Trail to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Deputies discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Ordered to Stand Trial in Girlfriend’s Killing

An ex-con who served time in prison on a double-murder case was ordered Friday to stand trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend in her South Los Angeles apartment. Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli rejected a defense motion to dismiss or reduce the latest murder count against Darryl Lamar Collins, 52, of Baldwin Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Narcotics in Lake Elsinore

Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Canyon Estates Drive in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. to a call about a fight. When they arrived, deputies found that...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy

A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint

Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver’s license operation in Pomona Saturday. The checkpoint took place between 9 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, according to...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Fatal Stabbing in Santa Monica Arrested In Michigan

A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed Abou-Arabi to the killing, according to Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD. The evidence was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and a felony complaint for extradition was filed, Flores said.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Probationer Charged with Kidnap-Rape of Woman in Orange County

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there. He stole some personal property from her and fled, police alleged.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting

Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Bench Warrant Issued For Teen Accused in Coachella Robberies

A teen accused in two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022 with Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

Authorities Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach. Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with a gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA

