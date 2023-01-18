Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest 18-Year-Old on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The incident happened on Nov. 24, 2022 in the 32600 block of Mission Trail in Lake Elsinore. Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and upon arrival discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
menifee247.com
Quail Valley man charged with attempted murder
Following a two-month investigation, a Menifee man was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 24 incident. On that day in November, deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32600 block of Mission Trail to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Deputies discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Ordered to Stand Trial in Girlfriend’s Killing
An ex-con who served time in prison on a double-murder case was ordered Friday to stand trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend in her South Los Angeles apartment. Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli rejected a defense motion to dismiss or reduce the latest murder count against Darryl Lamar Collins, 52, of Baldwin Park.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Murdering Cellmate at Murrieta Jail Due in Court Next Week
A multi-convicted felon accused of fatally beating a fellow inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta is due back in court a week from Thursday. Micky Rodney Payne, 33, of Perris allegedly killed 24-year-old Mark Anthony Spratt of Fontana on Jan. 12. Payne pleaded not guilty to murder and...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Narcotics in Lake Elsinore
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Canyon Estates Drive in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. to a call about a fight. When they arrived, deputies found that...
mynewsla.com
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man In Custody At Hospital After Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10
(CNS) – A Whitewater resident who shot himself is in custody at a hospital after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 Friday. Deputies responded around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic violence assault in...
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
mynewsla.com
Deputies in West Hollywood Fire at Fleeing Vehicle Theft Suspect
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
mynewsla.com
Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint
Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver’s license operation in Pomona Saturday. The checkpoint took place between 9 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, according to...
mynewsla.com
Off-duty Deputy’s Death by Suicide at Santa Clarita Bar Under Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation into the apparent suicide of an off-duty deputy who fatally shot himself at a bar in Santa Clarita. The deputy, Jonathan Buchan. 33, shot himself at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Fatal Stabbing in Santa Monica Arrested In Michigan
A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed Abou-Arabi to the killing, according to Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD. The evidence was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and a felony complaint for extradition was filed, Flores said.
YAHOO!
Police chase, I-10 closure followed armed man threatening to kill his girlfriend, sheriff says
The prolonged police chase and road closure that jammed Interstate 10 traffic for hours Thursday night came after an armed man threatened to kill his girlfriend in Whitewater, then fled from officers, sheriff's officials said Friday. The chase stopped only when officers disabled the man's truck and he shot himself, though he survived.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Kidnap-Rape of Woman in Orange County
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there. He stole some personal property from her and fled, police alleged.
Orange County Sheriff's Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff's officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting
Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
mynewsla.com
Bench Warrant Issued For Teen Accused in Coachella Robberies
A teen accused in two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022 with Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach. Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with a gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Comments / 0