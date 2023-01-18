Whether he's talking income or property taxes, the response from Gov. Jim Pillen is the same: taxes are too high.

Wednesday morning, he unveiled his plan for what he's calling "historic" tax cuts.

A new bill from State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan would cap income and corporate taxes at 3.99%, which equates to a 2.8% cut. It would bring Nebraska in line with some of the lowest income tax states in the nation.

"When fully phased in it will be another $720,548,000 in new tax relief. If enacted today, it would put Nebraska in the top 15 of lowest income tax states. Nebraska is currently 29 for personal and 32nd for corporate," said Linehan.

Her plan would slowly phase in the tax cuts over the next four years.

Watch below and on our Facebook page.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announces tax relief agenda

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .