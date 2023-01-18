Read full article on original website
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – An elderly man is dead after a single-car rollover crash in Grand Forks County. Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 Tuesday night on state highway 15 about 3 miles east of Northwood. The 75-year-old driver from Northwood was going west...
Gunshot ends standoff near Mayville
One man is dead after a standoff with law enforcement near Mayville (ND) last night. The North Dakota BCI was attempting to serve a warrant at a rural residence when the individual barricaded himself inside. The Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team…UAS…and K-9 was called in to assist shortly after 3:00...
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
Fundraiser for Aneta, N.D. man hit by SUV
ANETA, N.D. (KVRR) – A man has a long road to recovery in front of him after being struck by an SUV. Nathan Nolden’s family writes on GoFundMe he and his wife Brandy were returning home on New Year’s Eve during foggy conditions when their pickup slid off the road. While friends were helping him get his truck back on the road, an Escalade struck Nathan around 50 miles per hour.
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
VCPS Will Repay For Over Levying Their Building Fund
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson. “In December, as we were considering funding options for our proposed school facility projects, our financial partner requested verification from Barnes County authorizing VCPS to levy up to 20 mills in the Building Fund. Upon receiving the request, we immediately contacted Barnes County Auditor, Beth Didier, for a copy of the proper documentation showing our authorization to levy 20 mills.
ND lawmakers consider senior freeze tax bill
North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Senator Curt Kruen of Grand Forks says it’s another way to help keep more seniors in their home upon retirement.
