Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
One Hurt in Three Vehicle Wreck in DeKalb County
One person was hurt in a three vehicle mishap Thursday in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement accident report, that crash took place at 3:38pm on Alabama Highway 75 near County Road 843 – and involved a 2016 Chevy Silverado, a 2011 Honda Accord and a 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned.
Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies
Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies. A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge in Rome, Georgia Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Rome police are still trying to figure out exactly why...
22 Year Old Cedar Bluff Woman Fatally Injured in Wednesday Morning Collision
First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 9 and 35 just before 9:30 Wednesday morning, involving a 2008 Jeep and a 2020 Dodge. The wreck was reportedly head-on, leading to one driver being entrapped. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald tells WEIS Radio News that...
Cherokee County woman dies in head-on collision
A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, on Alabama 9 near Cherokee County 80, about three miles north of Cedar Bluff. Clair...
One injured, another killed in Cherokee County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CHEROKEE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff woman on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at approximately 9:19 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair M. Bryant, 22, was fatally injured when the 2008 Jeep Cherokee that she was driving collided head-on with the […]
Two Fatal Accidents in as Many Days in Cherokee County
We’ve had two traffic fatalities in as many days in Cherokee County. On Wednesday morning 22 year old Clair Bryant was fatally injured – when her 2008 Jeep Cherokee was hit head-on shortly after 9:00 on Highway 9 near County Road 80 approximately three miles north of Cedar Bluff and Thursday afternoon around 4:30 two people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle accident, on County Road 175. Brittany Hayes of Piedmont and Michael Hayes of Vidalia, Georgia – were killed with two others – Blake Broome of Piedmont, and the driver, listed as Tameron Drummer of Chattsworth, Georgia being hurt.
2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck
CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
One Hurt in Etowah County Crash
One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE FROM ALEA REGARDING FATAL ACCIDENT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY
OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE FROM ALEA REGARDING FATAL ACCIDENT. A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:19am Wednesday, January 18th, has claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff woman. Clair M. Bryant, 22, was fatally injured when the 2008 Jeep Cherokee that she was driving collided head-on with the 2020 Dodge Durango driven by Taleena L. Kelley, 53, of Cave Spring, Georgia.
UPDATED / Head-On Collision Wednesday Morning in Cherokee County Claims Life
First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 9 and 35 shortly after 10:00am Wednesday. The wreck was reportedly head-on leading to one person being entrapped inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel closed down the roadway from the scene of the accident to the Georgia State...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 21st
Romello Harper, age 27 and Kailey White, 22, both of Mentone – UPOCS, Illegal Possession of Prescription Pills, Possession of Barbiturates and UPODP;. Dillion O’Cain, 31 of Leesburg, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, 2nd and 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools and FTA (x3). Arrests are based on probable...
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne weekend crash
One person was killed and three people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
Jacksonville Police respond to crash on Alabama 204, Chief Ladiga Trail
Jacksonville Police and Piedmont EMS responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday afternoon. At around 2 p.m. when police arrived, one car was on the Chief Ladiga Trail with the other on the side of Alabama 204 by Self Hall. There was clear damage on the drivers’ side...
Rome Man Hit and Killed by Train
A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The train was unable to stop and it struck Rogers. He was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, December 20th
Mitchell Slayton, 32 of Leesburg – Community Corrections/AWOL and FTA/UPOCS;. Melissa Barron, 38 of Centre – FTA/TOP 2nd, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/UPODP;. Cory Sabins, 39 of Altoona – Adult Contributing to Dependency. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
