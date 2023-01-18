Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Sand Rock boys hold off Cedar Bluff, advance to county title game against Warriors
CENTRE – The Sand Rock Wildcats rallied from an early deficit to take a 50-43 victory over Cedar Bluff in the Cherokee County Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Gadsden State-Cherokee Arena. Jacob StClair rang for 18 points to lead the Wildcats. Kaden Justice connected on a pair...
weisradio.com
Garden girls sink 16 treys in Cherokee County Tournament semifinal rout of Sand Rock
CENTRE – The Spring Garden Lady Panthers sank 16 3-pointers at the Gadsden State-Cherokee Arena on Friday in an 80-48 rout of Sand Rock in Cherokee County Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal action. Kayley Kirk connected on six of those treys and finished with 22 points to lead the Lady...
weisradio.com
THURSDAY’S CHEROKEE COUNTY TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Tigers tally 11 treys in 67-51 victory over Gaylesville
CENTRE – Austin Richardson sank five of Cedar Bluff’s 11 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Tigers to a 67-51 varsity boys basketball win over Gaylesville in the Cherokee County Tournament on Thursday. Richardson also had four steals, three assists, three rebounds and a block...
WAFF
2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
weisradio.com
Gaylesville First Baptist Church Brunswick Stew Fundraiser
weisradio.com
Mrs. Cathy Darlene Whitfield
Mrs. Cathy Darlene Whitfield age 62 of Sand Rock passed away Tuesday January 17th at Gadsden Regional Hospital. Survivors include husband, Gary Whitfield; daughter, April (Wade) Johnson; brother, Larry Hester; three grandchildren, Logan (Stephanie) Johnson, Ashton Johnson and Landon Johnson. Mrs. Whitfield was a native of Sand Rock and the...
WAAY-TV
Ivey breaks ground on new training center in Guntersville
Gov. Kay Ivey and Snead State Community College broke ground Thursday on the college's newest training center. The Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville will train high schoolers and adult students in welding, HVAC, advanced manufacturing and various other skill-based programs. Ivey said one of the facility's goals is strengthening the Alabama workforce for employment by global companies settling in the state.
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Etowah County Crash
One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
Cherokee County woman dies in head-on collision
Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior. As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
One injured, another killed in Cherokee County crash
Cullman City Schools announces teachers of the year
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools is pleased to announce its elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2023-2024. This year’s honored educators are Cullman City Primary School first grade teacher Amanda Stidham, and seventh grade Cullman Middle School English teacher Katie McGee. The two teachers will now be in consideration for the District 6 Teacher of the Year and potentially even finalists for state-level Teacher of the Year, an award that will be announced later this spring. “We are fortunate to have so many great educators in our system. Mrs. Stidham and Mrs. McGee are extraordinary educators who will represent us well,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The Cullman City School System is one of the best in Alabama. To be selected as the Teacher of the Year in one of the best systems in Alabama means they are among the best in our state. Congratulations to both of them.”
weisradio.com
OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE FROM ALEA REGARDING FATAL ACCIDENT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne weekend crash
One person was killed and three people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
weisradio.com
22 Year Old Cedar Bluff Woman Fatally Injured in Wednesday Morning Collision
After decades along I-65, the future of Alabama's rest stop rocket is uncertain
You don't exactly need the exit number to remember how to find Alabama's Welcome Center, located just over the line from Tennessee.
CBS42.com
Calhoun County to install new camera system
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A new camera system will be installed in Calhoun County. It’s an effort to help curb crime and catch criminals. The sheriff’s office and the county commission made the announcement during a news conference Friday. The county now has 10 “Flock” cameras. Two...
weisradio.com
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
weisradio.com
UPDATED / Head-On Collision Wednesday Morning in Cherokee County Claims Life
