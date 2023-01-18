ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

WAFF

2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Mrs. Cathy Darlene Whitfield

Mrs. Cathy Darlene Whitfield age 62 of Sand Rock passed away Tuesday January 17th at Gadsden Regional Hospital. Survivors include husband, Gary Whitfield; daughter, April (Wade) Johnson; brother, Larry Hester; three grandchildren, Logan (Stephanie) Johnson, Ashton Johnson and Landon Johnson. Mrs. Whitfield was a native of Sand Rock and the...
SAND ROCK, AL
WAAY-TV

Ivey breaks ground on new training center in Guntersville

Gov. Kay Ivey and Snead State Community College broke ground Thursday on the college's newest training center. The Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville will train high schoolers and adult students in welding, HVAC, advanced manufacturing and various other skill-based programs. Ivey said one of the facility's goals is strengthening the Alabama workforce for employment by global companies settling in the state.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Etowah County Crash

One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
AL.com

Cherokee County woman dies in head-on collision

A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, on Alabama 9 near Cherokee County 80, about three miles north of Cedar Bluff. Clair...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior.  As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.  His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools announces teachers of the year

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools is pleased to announce its elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2023-2024. This year’s honored educators are Cullman City Primary School first grade teacher Amanda Stidham, and seventh grade Cullman Middle School English teacher Katie McGee. The two teachers will now be in consideration for the District 6 Teacher of the Year and potentially even finalists for state-level Teacher of the Year, an award that will be announced later this spring. “We are fortunate to have so many great educators in our system. Mrs. Stidham and Mrs. McGee are extraordinary educators who will represent us well,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The Cullman City School System is one of the best in Alabama. To be selected as the Teacher of the Year in one of the best systems in Alabama means they are among the best in our state. Congratulations to both of them.”
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE FROM ALEA REGARDING FATAL ACCIDENT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY

OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE FROM ALEA REGARDING FATAL ACCIDENT. A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:19am Wednesday, January 18th, has claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff woman. Clair M. Bryant, 22, was fatally injured when the 2008 Jeep Cherokee that she was driving collided head-on with the 2020 Dodge Durango driven by Taleena L. Kelley, 53, of Cave Spring, Georgia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS42.com

Calhoun County to install new camera system

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A new camera system will be installed in Calhoun County. It’s an effort to help curb crime and catch criminals. The sheriff’s office and the county commission made the announcement during a news conference Friday. The county now has 10 “Flock” cameras. Two...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

