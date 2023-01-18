ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Journalism

Data dashboard: Lake Powell about to reach critical level

Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack remains above average in the Roaring Fork Basin. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 109.7% of average for Dec. 25 with 6.8 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor...
Aspen Journalism is a local, nonprofit and investigative journalism organization in Aspen, Colorado.

