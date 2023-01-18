Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
Drought in Missouri River Bares Fossil of Ancient Bison Skull Around 10,000 Years Old
Near Chamberlain, South Dakota, a bison skull fossil was recently found in the Missouri River. Locals in Kansas discovered the fossil, which is thought to be about 10,000 years old when the river was at a low level because of the drought. The skull was discovered by two Kansas City...
Gladstone teacher makes history by receiving prestigious award
Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student.
3 injured in shooting at Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City
Three people were injured in a shooting at the Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened in and outside the funeral home.
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
Johnson County to reopen Mission health clinic
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will reopen its walk-in health clinic in Mission on Jan. 24 after a monthlong closure.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award.
Speakeasies in Kansas City
There's a speakeasy for everyone — bit's just a matter of finding them.
Missouri family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
Joe’s Blog: A little snow.. a little more snow… and maybe more
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not a pretty start to the day around the metro, but temperatures are in the mid-30s, likely going nowhere today and waffling around where they are right now. The winds though will be blustery, so that will add a certain bite to the air. The...
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence.
1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City
One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.
Work begins on U.S. 69 Highway toll lane project in Overland Park
Through Jan. 21, KDOT crews will shut down lanes of traffic along U.S. 69 Highway in Johnson County, Kansas, for geotechnical drilling work.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
KC Water works to curb water main breaks
The KC Water says it's working to curb water main breaks that are common this time of year.
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
