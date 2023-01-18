ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Gladstone teacher makes history by receiving prestigious award

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged

KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

