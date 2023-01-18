ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

DNR warns about PFAS in fish from area lakes

WAUSAU - A new report shows freshwater fish contain elevated levels of PFAS, and now the DNR is warning about that problem in area lakes. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a fish consumption advisory for lake Wausau. The DNR recently did a study showing that PFAS were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
livability.com

9 Cheese Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin

From cheese hats to "cheese orphans" to gourmet gas station cheddar, here's how to experience Wisconsin's epic cheese scene like a hungry local. People call Wisconsinites cheese-obsessed, but we don’t really think about it like that. For us, easy access to literally the best cheeses in the country — and the world — is a given and often something we take for granted. But once you’ve lived here and then go somewhere else, it’s like cheese detox. You miss it and realize how lucky you were to live in this dairy product wonderland. The siren song of squeaky cheese curds might even be the thing that draws you back home.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin

Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day

FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
WISCONSIN STATE
979weve.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Invasive species case concludes with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
WISCONSIN STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

