Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WJFW-TV
DNR warns about PFAS in fish from area lakes
WAUSAU - A new report shows freshwater fish contain elevated levels of PFAS, and now the DNR is warning about that problem in area lakes. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a fish consumption advisory for lake Wausau. The DNR recently did a study showing that PFAS were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
Amid objections, Wisconsin DNR readies plan for Rib Mountain State Park
Amid objections from some residents, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering its options on implementing a modified Master Plan for the Rib Mountain State Park that adds approximately 28 acres to a private lease for an expanded skiing operation. “Department staff are now updating the plan to include...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
livability.com
9 Cheese Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin
From cheese hats to "cheese orphans" to gourmet gas station cheddar, here's how to experience Wisconsin's epic cheese scene like a hungry local. People call Wisconsinites cheese-obsessed, but we don’t really think about it like that. For us, easy access to literally the best cheeses in the country — and the world — is a given and often something we take for granted. But once you’ve lived here and then go somewhere else, it’s like cheese detox. You miss it and realize how lucky you were to live in this dairy product wonderland. The siren song of squeaky cheese curds might even be the thing that draws you back home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin
Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
NBC26
Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day
FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
979weve.com
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
This Wild Iowa Snowboarding Hill Has a 300 Foot Vertical Drop
When I think of great skiing and snowboarding areas, I don't think of the Midwest. Perhaps I should change my way of thinking as there is a hill in Iowa that has a 300 foot vertical drop. I have to confess that I had completely forgotten about Mt. Crescent near...
northernnewsnow.com
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
Yes, Believe it Or Not, Jellyfish Have Been Spotted in Missouri
I had to do a double-take when I saw this, then spend hours doing research to confirm it. But, believe it or not, jellyfish really have been spotted in Missouri and it's not really as weird as you might think. I first saw KSN report on this wild jellyfish spotting...
Two Black River Falls companies win WisDOT ‘Excellence in Construction’ awards
WisDOT announced the 2022 Excellence in Construction awards in a release Friday. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0