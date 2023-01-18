Weather Folklore: Do the first 12 days of January reveal our weather for the rest of the year?

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – We’ve all heard the song the 12 Days of Christmas, but have you heard of the 12 Days of January? It comes from weather forecasting folklore. The weather that occurs over the first 12 days of the new year will represent the weather you can expect for each month. For example, the weather on the 3rd of January is what we can expect for the month of March.

This folklore dates back to farmers using this to predict how to prepare their crops for the rest of the year. It is still used today, especially by farmers in Mexico. This tradition extends throughout the entire month.

Not only do they look at the first 12 days, but every day through the rest of the month. It gets a little complicated, so stick with me.

Weather Folklore

Starting off, January 1st-12th follow the months in chronological order: January, February, March….November, December. January 13th-24th follows the months in descending order: December, November, October,…February, January. Okay…that makes sense, right?

Here is where it gets complicated: January 25th-30th divides each day into two: the first half is from midnight through noon and the second half from noon to midnight. The first half follows the odd-numbered months: January, March, May, July, September and November. The second half follows the even-numbered months: February, April, June, August, October and December.

Don’t worry about keeping up with all of that for the rest of the month… For all purposes of this study, I am going to follow the January 1st-12th rules where the weather occurring on that date represents the overall weather for that respective month.

January 1st – January 12

We’ve had a little bit of everything over the first 12 days of January – going from near-record warmth and severe weather to cold, chilly sunshine. I guess this means we should hang on tight for the rest of the year.

It will be interesting how each month turns out overall. Each month I’ll be noting how many days we’ve had above/below/at average and looking at the amount of rain we received as well.

DATE WEATHER RESPECTIVE MONTH

January 1stSunny

Above AverageJanuary

January 2ndSunny

Above AverageFebruary

January 3rdMostly Clear

Above AverageMarch

January 4thSevere T-Storms

Above AverageApril

January 5thSunny & Breezy

Above AverageMay

January 6thSunny

Above AverageJune

January 7thSunny

AverageJuly

January 8thSun to Clouds

Above AverageAugust

January 9thClouds to Sun

Above AverageSeptember

January 10thClouds to Sun

Above AverageOctober

January 11thMostly Sunny

Above AverageNovember

January 12thSevere T-Storms

Above AverageDecember

Our January forecast

Sunny with above-average temperatures – this is what we can expect based on this weather folklore for the rest of January. And so far, it is turning out to be that way! We’ve had more sunshine over the last 16 days than clouds or rain. Temperatures overall have been 5.5 degrees above average.

Check in at the end of the month to see how if the folklore remains true.