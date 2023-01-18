Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man charged in series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu pleads not guilty to the charges, despite video surveillance police say links him to the crimes. Investigators say Lester Terry, Jr. went on a crime spree this week breaking into ShopBar...
wdrb.com
23-year-old man arrested in connection to July 2022 Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford. That suspect, Davon Johnson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide. According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
wdrb.com
Police release description of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released an updated description of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 87-year-old man in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood in early January. Police are looking for a Volvo with heavy driver's side damage and missing the driver's...
wdrb.com
Police release video showing alleged suspect fleeing scene of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released surveillance video showing what police say is a suspect fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened early Sunday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Jefferson Street. That's where Vennie Jacoway, 34,...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run in Shively, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Shively on Thursday night. Shively Police Department said they responded to reports of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived at the location, they found a man...
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
WLKY.com
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting in Portland neighborhood that sent man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital Thursday night after being shot in the Portland neighborhood, according to police. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street just after 9 p.m. Shortly after arriving to the initial location,...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Teen in hospital after being shot by family member in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says a teenager is in the hospital Thursday night after being shot by a family member in Okolona. Around 10:15 p.m., LMPD responded to calls of a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. Police said they located a teen when...
WLKY.com
LMPD releases video of driver they say was involved in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is releasing video of the driver they say ran down a man in a downtown crosswalk and took off. It happened early Sunday at 3rd and Jefferson streets. Watch video of the driver running away in the player above. A short time later, just before...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
WLKY.com
Woman and two 6-year-old girls killed after early house fire in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are dead, including two young girls, after a house fire in Bullitt County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. In a town of around 1700 people, Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield says it's not hard...
WLKY.com
Denny's sign falls on top of car in Elizabethtown; woman killed, 2 injured
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A 72-year-old woman has died after a restaurant sign fell onto a car in Elizabethtown, police said. According to police, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the sign for Denny's on N. Mulberry Street fell on top a car. They said three people, two women and a...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
Wave 3
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
