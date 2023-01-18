ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Remains Found Near Hope Road Have Finally Been Identified

The human remains discovered in December on Indian Hills Road near Hope Road have been identified. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:40 pm. Someone had come across human remains. The human remains were found in an isolated area away from normal everyday traffic. This area is mainly used by utility contractors. When the remains were discovered the authorities were immediately called.
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo

Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
Popular Pampa Steakhouse Closes Due to Fire

Pampa residents will have to wait to go and get steak from their favorite steakhouse. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at 3:30 am the Pampa Fire Department received a call about a structure fired at 2841 Perryton Parkway. The fire was located inside Texas Rose Steakhouse. Pampa Fire Department sent 6 units to the scene and a total of 11 firefighters. The Hoover Volunteer Fire Department helped in extinguishing the fire by sending 1 unit and 5 firefighters.
I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team

Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder

A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Double Aggravated Robbery Kicks Off 2023 with a Bang!

Yay for 2023! Maybe the crime in Amarillo will drop. Eh, maybe not. On Thursday, January 12th, the Amarillo Police Department responded to a robbery call at 8:25 PM to the Dollar General located at 3412 S. Georgia. The suspect robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect was described as...
Donate Blood In Amarillo, Get A Cool Alien T-Shirt

So here we are in 2023, and one thing we know is that not only are a lot of people in need, there are a lot of businesses and organizations that are in need. It seems more than ever, non-profit organizations are in desperate need of things. Not because they've seen donations or anything like that drop, but because there are simply more people in need of their services.
Big News: New Year Brings New Life For Art In Amarillo

For those who aren't from around Amarillo, it might surprise you to know that Amarillo has a very strong, vibrant art community. Yellow City is home to writers, painters, poets, songwriters, photographers...you name it. One of my first introductions to art in Amarillo, was Arts in the Sunset. If you've...
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far

The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
