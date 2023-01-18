ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” To Return This Year: Details

A phenomenal Air Jordan 13 from 2004 is coming back. One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.
Russell Westbrook invented a new way to avoid a traveling call

Russell Westbrook has had a star-crossed tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers since being traded to the team ahead of last season. The Lakers won only 33 games a year ago amid injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the season was mostly remembered for Westbrook’s increasingly lengthy lowlight reel. The former MVP found himself in trade rumors throughout the offseason as he entered the final year of his contract, but the Lakers still haven’t pulled the trigger on a deal. Instead, Westbrook was moved to the bench, where he’s been a little bit better but still isn’t a perfect fit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Houston, TX
