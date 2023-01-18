Russell Westbrook has had a star-crossed tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers since being traded to the team ahead of last season. The Lakers won only 33 games a year ago amid injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the season was mostly remembered for Westbrook’s increasingly lengthy lowlight reel. The former MVP found himself in trade rumors throughout the offseason as he entered the final year of his contract, but the Lakers still haven’t pulled the trigger on a deal. Instead, Westbrook was moved to the bench, where he’s been a little bit better but still isn’t a perfect fit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO