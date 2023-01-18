Haleakalā Waldorf High School is offering a guided tour to prospective students and their families on Jan. 28, beginning at 9 a.m. The tour will include a guided walk around the campus and an overview of the high school’s program, methods and objectives. There will be opportunities to participate in curricular demonstrations and see samples of current students’ work. Faculty and staff will provide detailed information about extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, and international exchange opportunities.

MAKAWAO, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO