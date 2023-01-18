Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
BREAKING: Leader of Maui County’s only acute-care hospital will retire this spring
The leader of Maui County’s only acute-care hospital, Maui Health CEO Mike Rembis, announced Friday that he will be retiring this spring. Despite rumors this week of Rembis’ impending departure amid deep-seated staff dissatisfaction, the leader’s decision to retire has been in the works for some time and he wants to spend more time with family, according to Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda.
mauinow.com
Kaunoa Senior Services seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels
Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to qualified seniors in their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon. Candidates must be able to safely...
mauinow.com
Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation accepting applications for 2023 scholarship
The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 Presidential Scholarship. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Since it was established in 1989, RAMCF has awarded $877,000 in academic scholarships to hundreds of college-bound high school seniors and past scholarship recipients. Past recipients can apply every year they are in school up to four years.
mauinow.com
6th Emergency Relief Period declared for axis deer crisis in Maui County
Governor Josh Green, M.D. issued a sixth emergency proclamation to provide additional relief to Maui County in its ongoing axis deer crisis. State officials report the axis deer population has ballooned to 60,000 or more, saying the natural resources of Maui County cannot sustain the population growth. “The deer have...
mauinow.com
Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on Maui helped remove over 2,000 bags of trash in 2022
Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of groups helped remove more than 2,000 bags of trash from state highways in Maui County in 2022, according to the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District. The anti-litter efforts were part of the local Adopt-A-Highway program, a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With just a year under his belt, MPD chief reflects on his achievements and obstacles
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With just a year under his belt, Maui County’s top cop says he is proud of his progress. But he also admits there are some things he could have done better. John Pelletier has been in charge of the Maui Police Department for 401 days now.
The good Samaritan of Maui
The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.
mauinow.com
Water service outage for some Pukalani customers expected from Jan. 19-20
The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports that a portion of customers in the Pukalani area will experience a water service outage from 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, while work is underway on the County’s water system. The water service outage...
mauinow.com
Haleakalā Waldorf High School offers guided tour, Saturday, Jan. 28
Haleakalā Waldorf High School is offering a guided tour to prospective students and their families on Jan. 28, beginning at 9 a.m. The tour will include a guided walk around the campus and an overview of the high school’s program, methods and objectives. There will be opportunities to participate in curricular demonstrations and see samples of current students’ work. Faculty and staff will provide detailed information about extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, and international exchange opportunities.
mauinow.com
In election challenge, state’s highest court questions Maui County on ballot breakdown
The Hawai’i Supreme Court on Thursday questioned whether County of Maui officials could explain why certain ballots were deemed deficient during a county election challenge that has kept the council’s Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū seat vacant. Justices sought an accounting for 706 ballots that county elections staff decided were...
mauinow.com
18 individuals arrested in warrant sweep on Maui
A total of 18 individuals were arrested in Maui County during a warrant sweep conducted in partnership with the US Marshals Service. The interagency crackdown was conducted between Jan. 9-11, 2023, and was done in partnership with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team, and the US Marshals Service.
mauinow.com
Council to consider bills on residential zoning and Kula Agricultural Park
The Maui County Council will meet on Jan. 27, one week later than originally planned, to allow more time for the possibility of filling the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat. The announcement was made by Council Chair Tasha Kama today. The council has only eight members until the Hawaiʻi Supreme...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
Brush fire closes Pulehu Road above Omaopio
Maui County Officials said that a brush fire has broken out in the Omaopio area.
mauinow.com
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help
In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
