ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

BREAKING: Leader of Maui County’s only acute-care hospital will retire this spring

The leader of Maui County’s only acute-care hospital, Maui Health CEO Mike Rembis, announced Friday that he will be retiring this spring. Despite rumors this week of Rembis’ impending departure amid deep-seated staff dissatisfaction, the leader’s decision to retire has been in the works for some time and he wants to spend more time with family, according to Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Kaunoa Senior Services seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels

Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to qualified seniors in their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon. Candidates must be able to safely...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation accepting applications for 2023 scholarship

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 Presidential Scholarship. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Since it was established in 1989, RAMCF has awarded $877,000 in academic scholarships to hundreds of college-bound high school seniors and past scholarship recipients. Past recipients can apply every year they are in school up to four years.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

6th Emergency Relief Period declared for axis deer crisis in Maui County

Governor Josh Green, M.D. issued a sixth emergency proclamation to provide additional relief to Maui County in its ongoing axis deer crisis. State officials report the axis deer population has ballooned to 60,000 or more, saying the natural resources of Maui County cannot sustain the population growth. “The deer have...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on Maui helped remove over 2,000 bags of trash in 2022

Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of groups helped remove more than 2,000 bags of trash from state highways in Maui County in 2022, according to the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District. The anti-litter efforts were part of the local Adopt-A-Highway program, a...
KHON2

The good Samaritan of Maui

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Haleakalā Waldorf High School offers guided tour, Saturday, Jan. 28

Haleakalā Waldorf High School is offering a guided tour to prospective students and their families on Jan. 28, beginning at 9 a.m. The tour will include a guided walk around the campus and an overview of the high school’s program, methods and objectives. There will be opportunities to participate in curricular demonstrations and see samples of current students’ work. Faculty and staff will provide detailed information about extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, and international exchange opportunities.
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

18 individuals arrested in warrant sweep on Maui

A total of 18 individuals were arrested in Maui County during a warrant sweep conducted in partnership with the US Marshals Service. The interagency crackdown was conducted between Jan. 9-11, 2023, and was done in partnership with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team, and the US Marshals Service.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help

In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy