Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

3 offensive coordinators Ravens can hire to sweeten the pot for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see the 2022 season go the way they would have liked, as they fell apart over the second half of the season, and while they put up a good fight in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, they ended up losing 24-17. The Ravens were hit hard by injuries, but by the end of the season, it was clear that the team needed to make a change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.

In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has 2-Word Response To Louisville Comment

Lamar Jackson will reportedly have input on the Baltimore Ravens' recently-opened offensive coordinator search. With that in mind, people have started speculating about what kind of coach Jackson hopes to bring onto the Baltimore staff. "Lemme just get this out here before folks start wrongly ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Ravens coaching move

The Baltimore Ravens offense has been the subject of criticism for the last few seasons. A lot of that has to do with Greg Roman, who has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019. However, that criticism will simply have to go somewhere else now. Roman and the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson '200 Percent' Ravens Re-Sign or Falcons Trade Candidate?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is perhaps the biggest name being floated as a potential trade candidate this offseason ... and the Atlanta Falcons are considered to be one of the favorites for his services if he's moved. But that's a big if - and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta...
Baltimore, MD

