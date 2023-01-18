Read full article on original website
3 offensive coordinators Ravens can hire to sweeten the pot for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see the 2022 season go the way they would have liked, as they fell apart over the second half of the season, and while they put up a good fight in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, they ended up losing 24-17. The Ravens were hit hard by injuries, but by the end of the season, it was clear that the team needed to make a change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman.
The Ravens are putting the ball in Lamar Jackson’s court after OC Greg Roman's resignation
Each of the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson had his year cut short in December on a play where he held the ball too long, waiting for a receiver to get open. It’s what he’s had to do in an offense so predicated on the run that free-agent wide receivers declined opportunities to play with a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.
In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
Lamar Jackson Has 2-Word Response To Louisville Comment
Lamar Jackson will reportedly have input on the Baltimore Ravens' recently-opened offensive coordinator search. With that in mind, people have started speculating about what kind of coach Jackson hopes to bring onto the Baltimore staff. "Lemme just get this out here before folks start wrongly ...
NFL world reacts to huge Ravens coaching move
The Baltimore Ravens offense has been the subject of criticism for the last few seasons. A lot of that has to do with Greg Roman, who has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019. However, that criticism will simply have to go somewhere else now. Roman and the Ravens...
What would the Falcons have to give up for QB Lamar Jackson?
The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they were reopening contract negotiations with quarterback Lamar Jackson. While this is a positive development between the two sides, it’s not a guarantee that a deal will get done. If Jackson’s long-term extension doesn’t come together, the Atlanta Falcons have been consistently...
John Harbaugh unleashed his snark to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark
On “The Tonight Show” in 1976, Frank Sinatra told a wonderful story about seeing Don Rickles in a restaurant. The legendary Sinatra said the caustic comedian came over to his table and asked the singer to stop by and say hello because he was with a beautiful woman.
Eagles' quick reinvention between Super Bowl contenders is remarkable. Just ask the All-Pro who was part of both
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — General manager Howie Roseman captured the feeling while he was walking off the field after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 rout of the New York Giants Saturday in the divisional round. "That's nice! That's nice!" Roseman repeated out loud to a security guard — and he...
Brian Daboll explains his two questionable fourth-down calls in Giants' loss to Eagles
The Giants had two fourth downs that resulted in a lot of wonder during Saturday’s season-ending loss to Philly: one early that set the tone for just how tough a night it would be for Big Blue, and one late that punctuated it.
Football schedule, picks today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch
Football schedule today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch, streamAll times Eastern Bengals at BillsSun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. | CBS Point spread: Buffalo comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 ...
Lamar Jackson '200 Percent' Ravens Re-Sign or Falcons Trade Candidate?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is perhaps the biggest name being floated as a potential trade candidate this offseason ... and the Atlanta Falcons are considered to be one of the favorites for his services if he's moved. But that's a big if - and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta...
Ravens want to interview division rival's WR coach for OC vacancy
The Ravens’ search for a new offensive coordinator has led them to a division foe. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Ravens have requested permission to interview Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea for their OC vacancy. O’Shea spent time with the Chiefs and Vikings before a...
Ravens request OC interview with Seahawks' Dave Canales
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week that the franchise will “cast a wide net” for what he considers to be “one of the top football coaching jobs in the world,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The team has followed through on...
