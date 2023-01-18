ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
NBC Connecticut

FBI Finds More Classified Documents in Search of Biden Home in Delaware

FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Connecticut

Virginia's Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine Announces Bid for Third Senate Term

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said he will seek a third term in office. The announcement snuffed out speculation, and Democratic fears, that the former vice presidential nominee could be retiring and opening up a prized Senate seat. He stepped into the national spotlight when he ran for vice...
VIRGINIA STATE

