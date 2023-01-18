ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
fox2detroit.com

CBS Detroit

Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Pittsfield Township was found dead.Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead on Friday in Clare, Michigan, possibly by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Pittsfield Township police.Elinski was wanted for the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Andrea Grant, from Plymouth. Officers found Grant dead in her parked car at about 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the 37000 block of Plaza Drive. Her vehicle had several bullet holes visible on the exterior.An investigation is ongoing, and police previously said they did not believe the shooting on Thursday was random.
wsgw.com

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department Still Searching for 2021 Murder Suspect Two Years Later

Two years after he was murdered, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Detectives are still searching for the killer of Donald Patrick Junior. According to Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at about 9:12 pm, 38-year-old Patrick was shot and killed as he left work at Hooters restaurant at 5538 Bay Road in Kochville Township. A passerby described the suspect as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and reported seeing the person running from the scene toward the nearby Walmart. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect’s scent until it went cold presumably because the person got into a vehicle.
abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
abc12.com

All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
WWMT

Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
