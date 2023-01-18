I’m thinking because you’re reading this you like to travel, right? And while many people prefer a beach holiday rather than a more urban one, there are times when travel takes us to cities near and far. Maybe you even live in a city now, have at some time in the past, or travel to the same cities over and over again. If you’re like me, you think you know certain cities and locations very well and you’re interested in geography. I am. That’s why I was intrigued when I came upon City Guesser.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO