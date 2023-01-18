Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Cost of living: What can you do if your landlord won't fix something?
When Hayley Dawson was told her rent would be going up by hundreds of pounds, it was unwelcome but understandable. The market is competitive and costs are rising for everybody, she says - but where she's less forgiving is the condition of her rented home. She says she spent months...
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
Work less, live more: is it time to end the five-day week?
I have been meaning to write about the miracles of the four-day week for a while now. Ever since I started working a four-day week last August, in fact. This was prompted by a change in childcare arrangements (our two-year-old, Aubrey, started his own four-day week at nursery) and an upping of my wife’s work commitments. We all thought it best that I should take charge of him on Fridays. Having heard friends hymn their own four-day weeks (“It revolutionised Sundays,” said a friend who had taken Mondays off to look after his boys), I thought the arrangement would suit my right-on, pro-feminist, climate-conscious, kind-of-had-it-with-constant-deadlines sensibility rather well.
Tenant with incurable lung disease ‘caused by mould’ to sue Hackney council
A tenant with an incurable lung condition he says was caused by mould in his flat has called for greater punishments for councils and landlords that fail to act on “inhumane” living conditions. In 2021, Max, 38, was diagnosed with sarcoidosis – an autoimmune condition triggered by exposure...
Townhouse retreats: 10 chic town and city hotels in the UK
These great little weekend getaways combine history, atmospheric surroundings and buzzing central locations
BBC
Gloucester accountant jailed for fraud worth almost £150,000
An accountant who cheated three of her clients out of a total of almost £150,000 has been jailed for two years and four months. Sophie Workman, 32, committed "calculated and persistent fraud" between April 2016 and June 2017. She was jailed at Gloucestershire Crown Court after admitting five offences...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Obese girl left in squalor, court told
A 16-year-old girl who died after becoming morbidly obese was found by a paramedic to be living in "squalid conditions," a court has heard. Kaylea Titford had spina bifida and had been bed-ridden in the months before her death. At Mold Crown Court, her father Alun Titford, from Newtown, Powys,...
Comments / 0