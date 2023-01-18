ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nepal just saw its deadliest plane crash in 30 years. Experts explain why the country has such a dismal record of fatal flight accidents.

By Matthew Loh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQmYU_0kIjoAtQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dykYV_0kIjoAtQ00
A Yeti Airlines flight landing in Kathmandu Airport in April, 2022.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • The plane crash that left 70 dead on Sunday is the latest in Nepal's history with flight accidents.
  • Nepal holds one of the world's worst aviation safety records in the last 50 years.
  • Experts say it's due to a combination of dangerous terrain, harsh weather, and lacking safety infrastructure.

The air crash in Nepal that's killed 70 people so far is just the latest in a string of fatal plane accidents marring the nation's recent history.

None of the 68 passengers and four crew on the Yeti Airlines flight are believed to have survived the crash outside the city of Pokhara on January 15, and authorities say they're still investigating exactly what caused the plane to go down.

The 70 deceased are among a total 357 passengers who have died in 19 commercial airline crashes in Nepal since 2000, according to data from the Aviation Safety Network, making the country's air travel safety track record one of the worst in the world.

Three aviation safety experts helped Insider break down the factors underlying Nepal's crash history, and what passengers can do to make their trips safer when flying to the country.

Mountains and mother nature

Tourism is a major industry in Nepal, contributing to 6.7% of its gross domestic product, per the World Bank. The country is, after all, one of the homes to the Himalayas.

It's for that same reason that flying to Nepal can be dangerous, said professor Ron Bartsch, the founding director of aviation consultancy firm AvLaw.

The high elevation and thin air of Nepal's airports makes it difficult for aircraft to gain the thrust and lift they need to take off and land safely, he told Insider.

"With that you also have quite extreme weather conditions and very strong local winds," said Bartsch.

Hassan Shahidi, the president and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation, said that of the last 12 fatal airline accidents in Nepal, 60% involved a controlled flight into terrain, or when a plane is flown unintentionally into the ground, a mountain, or a body of water.

"Typically, a controlled flight into terrain is due to the fact that there is nothing wrong with the plane, other than the crew or pilots not being able to see the mountain and its peaks," he said.

Nepal's safety equipment and infrastructure

"Capital is limited in Nepal when it comes to aviation infrastructure," said Geoffrey Thomas, a flight safety expert who's worked with the aviation industry for 45 years and runs the website AirlineRatings.com. "You don't always get the best airports, the best navigation aids, and on top of that, you've got very treacherous terrain."

For example, the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Nepal — located at 9,334 feet and made famous as the travel facility nearest to the Mount Everest Base Camp — has a single runway that's sloped downhill. It's also been dubbed the world's most dangerous airport , and has been associated with the highest number of fatal plane crashes in Nepal since 1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484RYL_0kIjoAtQ00
Tenzing-Hillary airport, one of the world's most dangerous airports in the world in Lukla, Nepal.

Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In 2015, the International Civil Aviation Organization, or ICAO, designated Nepal as a country in need of prioritized assistance for improving its air travel safety standards.

Thomas stressed a need for Nepali airlines to spend more on raising safety standards through better equipment and training.

Even planes with decades-old designs like the ATR-72 — the aircraft that crashed on Sunday — can be updated with modern electronics, Thomas said.

"In Southern New Zealand where you've got mountain ranges for instance, airplanes are equipped with navigation systems and satellite guided. So they can land in a snowstorm and can fly in mountains in precision of one meter," said Thomas. "Their ATRs are fitted with the required navigation performance tools."

But many of these tools are offered as optional add-ons by manufacturers, he added. "There's a lot of pressure from low-cost airlines to say we don't need this, we don't want that," Thomas said.

Bartsch emphasized stricter airline regulations in Nepal. "If you haven't got an effective safety regulator within a country, it means that some of the operators will perhaps cut corners, or perhaps do things that were otherwise not in the best interests of safety," he said.

Nepal was given a 70.1% implementation score by ICAO in its 2022 safety audit, just slightly higher than the global average of 67.2%, per local paper The Kathmandu Post. To compare, Germany was given a score of 92% in 2021 and Australia was given a score of 94.5% in 2022.

The airline you fly makes the biggest difference

There isn't much a traveler can do to make their trip safer when flying into countries like Nepal, said Bartsch.

"The best thing you can do is have a look at the safety record of that particular airline," Bartsch said. "You can have very safe airlines, that have got very good safety records in countries which don't necessarily have a good safety record."

All airlines based out of Nepal have been banned from flying over European Union airspace since 2013 , over concerns for their safety standards.

"It's important to understand the kinds of environments in the country that you're traveling to," said Shahidi. "And be able to understand the past performance of carriers and airlines. Make sure you have access to travel advisories."

Thomas said AirlineRatings.com no longer evaluates Nepali airlines, Yeti Airlines included, after some of the carriers sent in complaints over the low safety ratings given to them.

He told Insider he's reconsidering that decision after Sunday's crash, which killed 15 foreigners on board. "Maybe we'll revisit this and put the ratings back on so people can make a judgment," he said.

The Nepali Civil Aviation Authority and Yeti Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

