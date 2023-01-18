Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Dade City

A 42-year-old bicyclist died Tuesday after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Tait Avenue in Dade City, troopers said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A 42-year-old bicyclist was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in Dade City, troopers said.

The Dade City man was riding a bicycle north across Tait Avenue near Lee Avenue about 8:35 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle heading west on Tait hit him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop after the crash.

The bicyclist died from his injuries at a local hospital. The Highway Patrol typically does not release the names of people involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Troopers asked anyone with information on the crash to contact the Highway Patrol by dialing *347 (*FHP) or Crime Stoppers by dialing **8477 (**TIPS).