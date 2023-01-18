ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

4 people, including 2 minors, arrested after shooting near Suffolk restaurant

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z49iK_0kIjmmJK00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people, including two minors, were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk police, officers conducted a traffic stop on January 16 for a vehicle identified in a shooting that occurred two days prior in front of a downtown restaurant.

The shooting injured three people.

PREVIOUS: Police investigating triple shooting near High Tide Restaurant in Suffolk

After further investigation, police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Ezaviya Jordan. Jordan was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to commit a felony, and having a concealed weapon.

19-year-old Elijawayn Anthony was arrested on charges of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and having a concealed weapon.

Jordan and Anthony are being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Two other juveniles were also taken into custody and are currently being held at Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yy6gz_0kIjmmJK00
Ezaviya Jordan (Courtesy – WTRJ)
Elijawayn Anthony (Courtesy – WTRJ)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

