Pittsville, WI

Mosinee Girls Move to 6-2 in GNC with Win over Antigo

Mosinee downed Antigo 69-58 in GNC Girls Basketball. Mosinee scoring: Selle 7, Baars 6, Kramer 8, Wayerski 9, Fitzgeral 12, Jirschele 21, Munoz 6. Antigo scoring: Zwirschitz 7, Arlen 9, Krueger 4, Czerneski 7, Malone 3, Schlieve 26.
MOSINEE, WI
Port Edwards Boys Basketball Takes Down Almond-Bancroft

Port Edwards trimmed Almond-Bancroft 43-40 in CWC Boys Basketball. Ayden Phillips led the Eagles with 15 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 7, Pratt 2, Lamb 8, Phillips 15, Stiles 2, Omernick 6. Port Edwards scoring: Tranel 8, Beck 16, Gibbs 12, Mock 2, Tranel 3, Parker 2.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
Marshfield Girls Earn Win over Merrill

The Marshfield Tigers earned a 47-30 win over Merrill Friday evening. Danielle Minsaas led Marshfield with 18 points and 9 steals. Ashley Grancorvitz pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds and chipped in with 9 points. Merrill scoring: Drew 9, Pozorski 7, Ott 13, Pyan 1. Marshfield scoring: Kolbeck 7, Minsaas
MARSHFIELD, WI
Marathon Boys Basketball Holds Back Athens

Marathon held off Athens in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 76-65. Aiden Janke led Athens with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Connor Scheahan added 17 points for the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 8, Wolf 1, Schaer 14, Komarek 3, Janke 22. Marathon stats will be added when made available.
ATHENS, WI
Marathon Boys Basketball Trims Mosinee

Marathon trimmed Mosinee in nonconference boys basketball, 67-60. Brock Warren led Marathon with 22 points, 20 rebounds and 9 blocks. Tyler Underwood added 19 points for the Raiders. Marathon scoring: Hoeksema 5, Woelfel 5, Love 9, LaQua 2, Underwood 19, Warren 22, Seehafer 5. Mosinee stats requested, not reported.
MOSINEE, WI
Pacelli Co-op Drops Decision to Sauk Prairie

******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Cadott Girls Fall to Somerset

The Cadott girls fell to Somerset, 74-61. Cadott scoring: Eiler 17, Goettl 20, Burish 4, Kowalczyk 10, Enestvedt 2, Hager 2, Ryan 6.
CADOTT, WI
Wausau West Shuts Down Marshfield

Wausau West pitched a shutout of Marshfield in WVC Boys Hockey, 7-0. The Warriors had goals from Cooper Depliyot, Hendrix Damrow, Mason Debroux, Thomas Gerum, Caden Bohlin and Judah Leder. Cole Halvorsen had 37 saves for the Tigers with Reed Gieseking collecting 4 saves in relief. Park Guenther had 17
WAUSAU, WI
Pacelli Boys Hold off Port Edwards

The Pacelli Cardinals held back Port Edwards in CWC Boys Basketball, 69-53. Jaydon Awe had 25 points to lead Pacelli. Cam Schurk and Awe had 17 and 16 rebounds, respectively, for Pacelli. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 3,Van Order 6, Mayer 9, Schurk 13, Martin 3, Awe 25, Eckendorf 10. Port Edwards
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting

The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster's association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general
WAUSAU, WI
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations
WISCONSIN STATE
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award
MARSHFIELD, WI
Provision Agronomists Receive Ongoing Education and Training

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – At ProVision Partners Cooperative, the team is continually learning and training so that they can serve their customers with the best information and methods possible. Agronomists recently attended the two-day Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic in Madison, where they learned the latest in crop production, nutrient management, and weed mitigation.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Blood transfusions: A critical part of everyday medicine

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – One in seven patients entering a hospital requires blood to be available, according to the Community Blood Center (CBC). Blood cannot be synthetically made, making donations from volunteers the only way to provide blood to those in need. And the demand is great: someone in America needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, according to the CBC.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

