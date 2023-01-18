ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime

ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
FREEPORT, IL
1520 The Ticket

These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford cop charged with battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Get ready to celebrate your favorite places to eat: Rockford Region Restaurant Week returns

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is bringing back Rockford Region Restaurant Week for its third year. The annual event celebrates local eateries, bars, coffee shops and bakeries for the work they do day-in and day-out. They’re encouraged to offer special menus and unique deals during the delicious week, and the community will vote on awards in several categories to recognize their favorites.
