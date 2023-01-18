Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
rockrivercurrent.com
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
100fmrockford.com
The Update: Rockford Chamber of Commerce launches new series to answer nagging questions
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Chamber of Commerce will host a new quarterly series of events designed to help answer nagging questions about a variety of topics that have grabbed the public’s attention. The series is called The Update, and the first will take place at 9 a.m. Feb....
Hunt, Hononegah come out number one at the Guilford Sectional
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three NIC-10 boys bowling teams will head to the IHSA State Tournament next weekend in O’Fallon. Honongah, Harlem and Belvidere North finished 1, 2, 3 Saturday in the Guilford Sectional at Don Carter Lanes. Honnoegah narrowly edged out Harlem by 50 pins through six games. Belvidere North finished 522 pins back of Hononegah. […]
How Long Below Freezing Temps Stick Around to Torture Illinois?
If it seems like we have not had sunshine or anything close to mild temperatures for a while, you would be right. And it doesn't look like we have anything resembling a warm-up in the near future. According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, it will drop below...
WIFR
Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
Roscoe man sentenced to 7 years for embezzling from long term care centers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Steven Bennett, 53, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for embezzling from the long-term care centers he was employed to oversee. Bennett is a former executive director with LTC Support Services and oversaw the operation of 29 Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) homes in Northwest Illinois. CILA homes are […]
Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it. The United Autoworkers Union said that it has met with President Biden or his staff to pressure Stellantis to direct new product to Belvidere, as well as […]
WIFR
Rockford cop charged with battery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
100fmrockford.com
Get ready to celebrate your favorite places to eat: Rockford Region Restaurant Week returns
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is bringing back Rockford Region Restaurant Week for its third year. The annual event celebrates local eateries, bars, coffee shops and bakeries for the work they do day-in and day-out. They’re encouraged to offer special menus and unique deals during the delicious week, and the community will vote on awards in several categories to recognize their favorites.
northernpublicradio.org
Stephenson County Board ushers in a new board for an old debate -- the future of the county-run nursing home
The new year ushered in new leadership in the Stephenson County Board and possibly another approach to the county’s pressing issue – the county-run nursing home. Like nursing homes across the country, the Stephenson Nursing Center - Walnut Acres has faced financial challenges, with some tied to the pandemic, billing and coding errors.
