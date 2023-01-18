ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Two Housing Developments Approved for Funding

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JNel_0kIjmUN800

The funding was necessary to begin construction this summer

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Housing Authority (PRHA) and Affordable Housing Development Corporation (AHDC) have announced the development of two new affordable housing projects located in Paso Robles. Both developments have been allocated Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funding, enabling them to begin construction this summer.

River Walk Terrace, a senior (ages 55 and up) development, will provide a total of 79 units consisting of 70 one-bedroom units with nine two-bedroom units ranging in square footage from approximately 626 to 885 square feet. One hundred percent of the units will be rent-restricted to residents with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The development will be a single garden-style building, ranging from one to three stories with an interior courtyard, and will include two elevators, residents’ center, fully furnished community room, a kitchen, laundry room, computer room, manager office spaces, BBQs, and community garden including open space on approximately 4.21 acres at the southwestern corner of the large commercial shopping center known as Woodland Plaza II in Paso Robles.

River Walk Terrace will feature a solar photovoltaic system including carports and roof-mounted structures and will be built to Build It Green® standards and exceed Title 24 requirements. The development is being made possible by the following financial partners: the City of Paso Robles, the County of San Luis Obispo (HOME), San Luis Obispo County Local Housing Trust Fund, Paso Robles Housing Authority, and the Federal Home Loan Bank’s Affordable Housing Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGsnC_0kIjmUN800
River Walk Terrace

Sunrise Villas, a family development, will provide a total of 69 affordable multi-family housing units consisting of 16 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and 23 three- bedroom units ranging in square footage from approximately 744-869 for one-bedroom units, 1,033-1,081 for two-bedroom units, and 1,197-1,369 for three-bedroom units. The project will include a residents’ center with a fully furnished community room, a kitchen, laundry room, computer room, and office spaces. The project will also have an open-air sports court, play areas, playground equipment, BBQs, and community open space.

One hundred percent of the units will be rent-restricted to residents with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The proposed development is within the new Vinedo Specific Plan located on an approximately 3.01-acre vacant parcel at the northeast of Fontana Road and Linne Road. Sunrise Villas will feature a solar photovoltaic system including carports and roof mounted structures and will exceed Title 24 requirements.

The development is being made possible by the following financial partners the City of Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County Local Housing Trust Fund, and Paso Robles Housing Authority.

The developments are expected to break ground in June 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

ECHO Presents Quarterly Report to Council

PASO ROBLES — The Royal Air Force (RAF) will be conducting training with their A-400M Atlas at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport. A report on the training was given by the Airport Commission at the Tuesday, Jan. 17, City Council meeting. An open house to view the aircraft and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
publicceo.com

The City of Grover Beach welcomes new community development director

The City of Grover Beach is pleased to welcome Megan Martin as the new Community Development Director beginning on January 23. Martin is filling the vacancy following Bruce Buckingham’s retirement at the end of 2022. “The Community Development Director plays a key role in expanding access to housing and...
GROVER BEACH, CA
New Times

SLO County's true disaster

A horde of volunteers manhandled 450 yards of sand and debris deposited in homes and backyards in Los Osos—that's 40 to 50 dump trucks full. Thank God for community members who care about their neighbors, because the residents of Vista Court in Los Osos would probably still be suffocating under a mountain of mud without them. After a mudslide inundated the homes in Vista de Oro on Jan. 9 and someone put out a call for help on the Support Los Osos Facebook page on Jan. 10, volunteers showed up en masse with shovels and wheelbarrows. Community members donated food, offered up temporary housing, and helped older residents fill out paperwork. A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars to help with things like storage and moving expenses.
LOS OSOS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top six most expensive homes sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Jan. 8

A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $907,167. The average price per square foot ended up at $420.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

Debbie Arnold 01.20.2023

The recent designation of San Luis Obispo county as a federal disaster area. Supervisor Debbie Arnold says if you suffered damage, there may be financial help from FEMA available to you. If you have questions, you’re encouraged to contact your supervisor.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

2022 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year Announced

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Paso Robles wine community will come together to recognize one of its own who has exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision. Eric Jensen, farmer-winemaker at Booker Vineyard, will receive the 2022 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance’s Annual Gala.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Oceano deals with aftermath of damaged levee

Oceano resident Charlie Lackie's property got the full brunt of the Arroyo Grande Creek levee break. Living on the south side of the levee where it got damaged, Lackie rushed out to clear his barn and get the donkey out when heavy rains threatened to overflow the creek on Jan. 9.
OCEANO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy