A Best Friend for Annabelle? A Haunted Doll Was For Sale in Cadillac, Michigan
So not long ago we were randomly scrolling around on Ebay…I usually look for old rock ‘n roll vinyl, or old comic books. While we’re looking around, something pops up on the screen…something we didn’t attempt to search for. It was a ‘haunted doll’ that was for sale just a short distance away in Cadillac. Okay – what’s the catch…what’s the hook…what’s the tale? The description read: “Cecilia strictly communicates through dreams, she will disclose all details of her past to her new keeper. She is an extremely positive and friendly entity. She is very active and needs someone who can handle that. This disturbed my sleep too much, so I’m sending her off to a new keeper.”
Perfect for the Summer, Rail-Bike Tours Come to North Michigan
Bicycles for railroads. They are a thing and, yes, you can experience it for yourself this summer. It was just last year that I learned, for the first time in my 34 years of life, about the existence of rail bikes:. A few of these contraptions look like they were...
