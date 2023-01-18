ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
The Guardian

Proud Boys on defensive at sedition trial haunted by absent Trump

While federal prosecutors are casting the Capitol insurrection trial of five far-right Proud Boys leaders as an attempt to bring participants of an attack on US democracy to account, the members of the group are using the proceedings to ask one question even some of their opponents on the political left agree is valid.
americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum: FBI increasing ‘collaboration’ with businesses

FBI Director Christopher Wray hinted at increasing “collaboration” between American businesses and the federal government during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday. “I think the sophistication of the private sector is improving, and — particularly important — the level of collaboration between the private...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ally warns of nuclear threat, Markey pushes back

Russian hardliner Dmitry Medvedev is warning the world that nuclear weapons are not off the table. The former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the Russian security council said in a social media post Thursday that Russia’s defeat in the war with Ukraine could trigger a nuclear conflict.
americanmilitarynews.com

Lavrov’s comparison of West’s approach to Russia with Holocaust is ‘truly offensive,’ says White House

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. White House national-security spokesman John Kirby has sharply rebuked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for a comment that compared the coalition of countries backing Ukraine with the Nazis’ ‘final solution’ to eradicate the Jews.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Facebook staffed with multiple fmr. CIA employees: Report

Facebook parent company Meta has numerous former CIA employees and staff members from other federal agencies, according to a recent report. Jim Hanson, president of information warfare analysis and consulting firm WorldStrat, stated last month that Facebook employs at least nine ex-CIA workers and six other former agency employees. “The...

