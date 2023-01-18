Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
GOP Announces Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Declarations of Having Proof Trump Camp Colluded with Russia
Republican leadership has now confirmed they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s now-proven false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.
At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week
Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.
Ukraine's tragic week shows there's no safe place in war
This past week has been an especially tragic one for Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Think faster’ and send tanks now, Ukraine and Baltic states urge Germany – live
Russia expands artillery offensive outside main frontline in Donbas industrial belt, say officials, while US advises Ukraine to hold back for more weapons and training
Proud Boys on defensive at sedition trial haunted by absent Trump
While federal prosecutors are casting the Capitol insurrection trial of five far-right Proud Boys leaders as an attempt to bring participants of an attack on US democracy to account, the members of the group are using the proceedings to ask one question even some of their opponents on the political left agree is valid.
World Economic Forum: FBI increasing ‘collaboration’ with businesses
FBI Director Christopher Wray hinted at increasing “collaboration” between American businesses and the federal government during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday. “I think the sophistication of the private sector is improving, and — particularly important — the level of collaboration between the private...
Putin ally warns of nuclear threat, Markey pushes back
Russian hardliner Dmitry Medvedev is warning the world that nuclear weapons are not off the table. The former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the Russian security council said in a social media post Thursday that Russia’s defeat in the war with Ukraine could trigger a nuclear conflict.
Lavrov’s comparison of West’s approach to Russia with Holocaust is ‘truly offensive,’ says White House
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. White House national-security spokesman John Kirby has sharply rebuked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for a comment that compared the coalition of countries backing Ukraine with the Nazis’ ‘final solution’ to eradicate the Jews.
Foreign gifts to Biden’s think tank must be investigated, Texas Rep. Gooden says
Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) has called for an investigation into foreign gifts given to the university that hosts President Joe Biden’s think tank in Washington, D.C., where classified documents were recently found in Biden’s private office, the Daily Caller reported. In a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona,...
Facebook staffed with multiple fmr. CIA employees: Report
Facebook parent company Meta has numerous former CIA employees and staff members from other federal agencies, according to a recent report. Jim Hanson, president of information warfare analysis and consulting firm WorldStrat, stated last month that Facebook employs at least nine ex-CIA workers and six other former agency employees. “The...
