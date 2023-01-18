Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
How Stephen A. Smith Built an Empire From Inside ESPN
ESPN has guidelines stating that commentary by employees “should refrain from overt partisanship or endorsement of particular candidates, politicians, or political parties.”. But there was Stephen A. Smith on ABC’s “The View” this week, declaring he does not want to see former U.S. President Donald Trump back in the...
Jalen Hurts gave Eagles 'Jordan'-like boost, Nick Sirianni says
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, playing through a shoulder injury in Saturday's 38-7 rout of the Giants, gave his team an emotional lift that Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said was "like having Michael Jordan out there."
Netflix Leans Into Sports Docs As Live Sports Put on Backburner
Netflix reported $7.85 billion in fourth-quarter revenue and added over 3 million more subscribers than expected. The streaming service added 7.66 million subscribers during the quarter — significantly higher than the 4.57 million expected, according to StreetAccount estimates. Netflix also launched a lower-priced, ad-supported plan in November. Netflix’s new...
It’s Official: LIV Golf Lands Rights Deal With The CW Network
As expected, LIV Golf has announced a multi-year rights agreement with The CW Network. The deal marks the Saudi-backed golf league’s first U.S. TV and streaming deal. Previously, LIV Golf streamed tournaments to its website and YouTube. Starting with LIV’s 2023 season, CW will air all 14 global events...
Stephen A. Smith Booking ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ Reunion
As a kid in Hollis, Queens, Stephen A. Smith grew up listening to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Mike Francesa on the New York City sports radio station WFAN. Now ESPN’s biggest star wants to arrange an on-air reunion between the two sports radio legends on his national morning TV show, “First Take.”
Top Five Mobile Games Made $7.2B in 2022
There’s a bright spot for a gaming industry that has seen lackluster profits. The world’s five top-grossing mobile games generated $7.2 billion in revenue in 2022, an increase of $400 million from the year prior, according to data analytics firm Sports Lens. The sales were led by two...
NBA’s French Connection: Paris Game and Wembanyama Mania
On Thursday, for the first time since 2020 and the 12th time in its history, the NBA will play a game in France when the Chicago Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons from Paris’ Accor Arena. It will also be the league’s 94th game in Europe — the most for any region outside North America.
Europe to Host A Record Five Regular-Season NFL Games in 2023
The NFL and Europe can’t get enough of each other. The league announced the five teams that will host international games this year on Thursday, with three regular-season games in the U.K. and two in Germany — the most the NFL has hosted in Europe. The Buffalo Bills...
Two Former ESPN Employees Sue Network Over Vaccine Mandate
Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams and ex-longtime producer Beth Faber alleged in a federal lawsuit that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement violated their religious freedom rights. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Wednesday against ESPN and the network’s parent company, The Walt...
Delayed Debut of ‘Power Slap’ Draws Nearly 300,000 Viewers
Wednesday’s debut of UFC president Dana White’s slap-fighting league finished behind “1000-LB Best Friends” and “House Hunters” but drew a decent audience. “Power Slap: Road to the Title” on TBS drew an audience of 295,000 with a .10 rating to make it the 45th-most-watched show Wednesday, according to ShowBuzzDaily. Viewers were treated to multiple participants suffering apparent concussions as they traded slaps around a small circular table.
Jeff Bezos Has Yet to Officially Bid on Washington Commanders
Jeff Bezos didn’t place a bid for the Washington Commanders ahead of last month’s deadline, sources with knowledge of the process told Front Office Sports. But that doesn’t mean the Amazon founder is out of the running for embattled Dan Snyder’s franchise. None of the half-dozen...
‘Extraordinary Demand:’ NFL Sells 50K Tickets for Bills-Chiefs
The league said it’s seeing “extraordinary” ticket demand for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta next week. Within 24 hours of going on sale to Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders, the league sold over 50,000 tickets to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The...
