Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
How Stephen A. Smith Built an Empire From Inside ESPN

ESPN has guidelines stating that commentary by employees “should refrain from overt partisanship or endorsement of particular candidates, politicians, or political parties.”. But there was Stephen A. Smith on ABC’s “The View” this week, declaring he does not want to see former U.S. President Donald Trump back in the...
Netflix Leans Into Sports Docs As Live Sports Put on Backburner

Netflix reported $7.85 billion in fourth-quarter revenue and added over 3 million more subscribers than expected. The streaming service added 7.66 million subscribers during the quarter — significantly higher than the 4.57 million expected, according to StreetAccount estimates. Netflix also launched a lower-priced, ad-supported plan in November. Netflix’s new...
It’s Official: LIV Golf Lands Rights Deal With The CW Network

As expected, LIV Golf has announced a multi-year rights agreement with The CW Network. The deal marks the Saudi-backed golf league’s first U.S. TV and streaming deal. Previously, LIV Golf streamed tournaments to its website and YouTube. Starting with LIV’s 2023 season, CW will air all 14 global events...
Top Five Mobile Games Made $7.2B in 2022

There’s a bright spot for a gaming industry that has seen lackluster profits. The world’s five top-grossing mobile games generated $7.2 billion in revenue in 2022, an increase of $400 million from the year prior, according to data analytics firm Sports Lens. The sales were led by two...
Delayed Debut of ‘Power Slap’ Draws Nearly 300,000 Viewers

Wednesday’s debut of UFC president Dana White’s slap-fighting league finished behind “1000-LB Best Friends” and “House Hunters” but drew a decent audience. “Power Slap: Road to the Title” on TBS drew an audience of 295,000 with a .10 rating to make it the 45th-most-watched show Wednesday, according to ShowBuzzDaily. Viewers were treated to multiple participants suffering apparent concussions as they traded slaps around a small circular table.
