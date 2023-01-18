Read full article on original website
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
As Oregon lawmakers focus on housing, climate advocates eye building efficiency
Oregon lawmakers are back in session, and they have housing on their minds. So do people who want to address climate change. Oregonians have increasingly asked their representatives to make building housing easier, both to help reduce costs for renters and home buyers and to address unsanctioned camping around the state.
Oregon Lawmakers Are Urged To Support $100 Million For Child Care Infrastructure By The CEO Of The Children Institute
The epidemic has shown how crucial child care, preschool, and early childhood education are to Oregon’s economy. Childcare shortages reduce the available labor force by preventing parents from participating in the labor force. For twenty years, The Children’s Institute has worked to ensure that all Oregon children, from infancy...
▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law
There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session
The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
Student-centric coalition calls for school spending transparency
Much of the conversation around education at the Legislature this year appears set to center on money, primarily how much schools will get and which new programs will win funding. But a coalition of education advocates that seeks to represent diverse communities around the state says it’s aiming for a...
Drug Decriminalisation In Oregon Receives Low Ratings In Audit
Despite a difficult start, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said Thursday in a report on the program that it is still too early to declare Oregon’s pioneering drug decriminalization a failure. With the passage of Ballot Measure 110 in 2020, voters decriminalized small quantities of marijuana with the intention...
In Our Opinion, Internal Audits Of Oregon Agencies Are Not Completed
The most recent “Annual report on statewide internal audit activities” in the state of Oregon may be just the thing to help you drift off. Still, it’s a great plan to compile an annual report. To put it another way, if executed properly, it’s a fantastic plan.
Oregon’s first-in-the-nation initiative to address the state’s drug addiction crisis with treatment instead of jail had a rocky start, but it’s too soon to gauge whether the program will be successful, state auditors found. The Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in […] The post State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Measure 110 addiction program appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness
Setbacks and delays hindered the rollout of Measure 110, which Oregon voters approved in 2020 to decriminalize drug possession for personal use and increase funding for treatment services. That’s the message from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who released an audit Thursday of the $150-million-per-year initiative funded mostly with...
Bottleneck at Oregon police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically ground to a halt...
ODFW Is Looking For Candidates To Represent Oregon On The Pacific Fisheries Management Council
Currently, ODFW is looking for candidates to fill an open position on the Pacific Fishery Management Council. As of August 11, 2023, this at-large seat in Oregon will be filled for a three-year term. If you or someone you know would like to be considered, please get in touch with...
Why don't more people want to become mental health care workers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The effects of Oregon's mental health care crisis are obvious, and they've made themselves known in big ways in recent weeks: a child pushed onto the MAX tracks; a man attacked, his ear and part of his face bitten off; a vacant church set on fire.
Psychedelic Therapy Is Now Legal In Oregon. Are Investors And Startups Ready?
In the past few years, investment in psychedelic startups has mostly focused on drug development in anticipation of Food and Drug Administration approval to use such substances to treat depression and anxiety. But things haven’t exactly turned out that way. Instead, Oregon has beaten the FDA to the punch,...
