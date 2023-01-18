Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
OSU Alumni Club offering scholarships
SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is offering scholarships to any high school senior hoping to attend The Ohio State University in the fall. Applicants must be a Shelby County resident or attend a school in Shelby County. The club offers several scholarships ranging from $1,500 – $2,500. The $2,500 scholarship is renewable for four years.
Sidney Daily News
Barhorst sworn in to serve Ohio’s 85th House District
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, took the oath of office recently for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives’ 135th General Assembly. He represents the 85th House District, which consists of all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of Logan County.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give...
Sidney Daily News
Ferguson Construction awarded OSHA “Star” safety rating
SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has once again been awarded the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) “Star” rating. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards, and the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.
Sidney Daily News
Bank offers Welcome Home grants
MINSTER — Minster Bank is offering the Welcome Home Program sponsored by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has established a set-aside Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds to help create homeownership. Home funds are available to Minster Bank as grants to assist homebuyers.
Sidney Daily News
Thursday basketball roundup: Big first half lifts Anna over Houston
ANNA — A big first half help Anna earned a 52-34 victory over Houston in a Shelby County Athletic League girls basketball game on Thursday. The Rockets outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the first quarter, then used a 16-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-16 halftime lead. Both teams scored 10 points in the third and eight points in the fourth.
Sidney Daily News
Giving, receiving food feeds us physically, spiritually
As I was using a church cookbook recently, I remembered the running joke about how church people love to get together and eat. The way in which relationships are strengthened through sharing time and food with one another is priceless. The act of giving and receiving food can feed us physically and spiritually.
Sidney Daily News
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
Sidney Daily News
Cleaning weather
Dan Hamilton, of Sidney, scrapes away at a Christmas tree decoration on the window of the Shelby County Annex on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was a good day to do outside work as the temperature rose into the mid 50s.
Sidney Daily News
Learn the ins and outs of the SPD
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is once again hosting a Citizens Police Academy for the community to gain a more in depth knowledge of the inner workings of the Sidney Police Department and what officers do daily to protect the community. The Citizens Police Academy has been a...
Sidney Daily News
CRA Council approves tax abatement
SIDNEY — A second housing development received approval from the city-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council during its meeting Thursday morning. Members of the council approved a CRA tax abatement requested by Vision Development Inc. The firm requested a 100% 15-year abatement on the construction of a multi-family housing complex to be located southeast of the Kuther Road and Howard Street intersection. Once completed, the complex will have 320 new class-A housing units. Phase one of the project has an estimated 250 units, with the possibility of phase 2 to bring the number of units up to 320.
Sidney Daily News
High winds down tree
Justin Paz, of Sidney, sweeps up debris from a tree that fell into Jefferson Street during high winds around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Paz lives across the street from where the tree fell. There were other reports of damage to trees and powerlines during the storm.
Sidney Daily News
Four day jury trial ends in mistrial
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court declared a mistrial on the fourth day of an anticipated four-day civil jury trial on Jan. 20. The narrative of the case – Maribeth Bolcavage v. Fair Haven Shelby County Home – started when Bolcavage’s father, James McGough, entered Fair Haven as a resident in November 2019 and ended when McGough died of a subdural hematoma – a collection of blood between the skull and the surface of the brain – from hitting his head during a fall while under Fair Haven’s care. McGough fell two other times at the facility before the fall that caused his death and the facility set him at a high risk of falling upon admission, according to Bolcavage’s attorney.
Comments / 0